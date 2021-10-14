Robert Half Announces Schedule For Third-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release third-quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on October 21, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is "Robert Half." A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 21 and ending at 10:59 p.m. EST on November 20. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 5657603. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For® lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

