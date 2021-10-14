Signia's groundbreaking Augmented Xperience platform and its new rechargeable custom in-the-ear hearing aid Insio Charge&Go AX, have both been named CES Innovation Awards Honorees in the Accessibility and Wearables categories respectively.

Signia AX and Signia Insio Charge&Go AX named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees Signia's groundbreaking Augmented Xperience platform and its new rechargeable custom in-the-ear hearing aid Insio Charge&Go AX, have both been named CES Innovation Awards Honorees in the Accessibility and Wearables categories respectively.

LYNGE, DENMARK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced that two of Signia's latest innovations have been selected as honorees in the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 Innovation Awards.1

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition for two of our latest and most innovative products. At Signia our mission is to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and being named an Innovation Awards Honoree clearly shows us that we are on the right path," says Signia's Global CMO, Maarten Barmentlo.

The Signia Augmented Xperience (AX) platform was named Honoree in the accessibility category and is characterized by its ability to intelligently understand which sounds should be pulled to the foreground and prioritized, and which should remain in the background. Based on the world's first dual processor split-processing technology the result is a fully-immersive and intelligent hearing experience.

The Signia Insio Charge&Go AX, which was named Honoree in the Wearables category, is a Bluetooth-capable, rechargeable, custom in-the-ear hearing aid based on the unique Signia AX platform. An in-the-ear hearing aid, the Insio Charge&Go AX resembles many of today's consumer earbuds and even includes iOS and Android wireless protocols so wearers can stream music and calls from their smartphones.

Augmented Xperience: A Platform Built On World-First Technologies

The Augmented Xperience platform is rooted in a world's first Augmented Focus™ technology that processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two. It then recombines them to deliver outstanding speech clarity even in a fully immersive soundscape – like a crowded cafe or an open office environment.

Augmented Focus leverages two independent processors – the first of which addresses 'focus' sounds like the speech of a conversation partner, while the second addresses 'surrounding' sounds like background music or ambient laughter, which create situational awareness and excitement. The two processors capture focus and surrounding sounds independently to create a greater contrast between the two – pulling focus sounds closer and placing surrounding sounds further away.

In addition to Augmented Focus, the AX platform features multiple other technology world firsts, including:

Acoustic-Motion Sensors : Recognize one's movements and adjust sounds accordingly to ensure hearing in any situation is as precise and personalized as possible.

Own Voice Processing (OVP ™ ): More perfectly reproduces the sound of one's own voice – which is essential for wearer comfort and satisfaction.

Signia Face Mask Mode : Delivers better speech understanding through masks.

The Signia app: Provides access to hearing aid controls, streaming capabilities, tinnitus therapy, the AI-based Signia Assistant for a more personalized listening experience and 24/7 digital support, Signia Telecare for remote care support, and much more.

Signia Insio Charge&Go AX: Combining Custom Design and Ultimate Connectivity

Built on the AX platform, the iconic Insio Charge&Go AX is the industry's first family of custom-fitted in-the-canal (ITC) and in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids to feature contactless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to stream from Android and Apple iOS devices.

Because they are designed to fit comfortably in the ear, they also deliver the discretion that today's hearing aid wearers demand. The Insio Charge&Go AX is the second family of Signia hearing aids built upon the AX platform, following the successful Spring 2021 launch of the Pure Charge&Go T AX receiver-in-canal (RIC) hearing aids.

The Insio Charge&Go AX has been released in select markets, but will be fully available in the US on Oct. 19.



The Insio Charge&Go AX has been released in select markets, but will be fully available in the US on Oct. 19.

For more information on Signia, visit signia.net. For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

1 The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

