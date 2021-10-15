Nielsen Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Nielsen's common stock.

The dividend is payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2021.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries.

