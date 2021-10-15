Raft Awarded Data Fabric Air Force Phase III SBIR Contract for Enterprise Data Centralization Prototype

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, LLC, a full stack agile services and digital consulting firm announced today that it was awarded the U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, Data Fabric, to provide data centralization services to support the Chief Architect Office (CAO) of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) enterprise data architecture. Raft (prime) will partner with the Federal government to invigorate innovation for data centralization using event streaming architecture and integrated solutions for easier data analysis.

The CAO mission objective is to ease data visibility with an enterprise data architecture prototype that allows users to access previously siloed data, platforms, or producers. Currently data is siloed by mission or functional areas.

"Raft is proud to work alongside the Air Force to leverage our non-traditional approach to building a scalable data solution that delivers real impact. Our shared vision is to develop a capability that simplifies integrations for applications and sensors across all our operational user communities," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft. "The Data Fabric changes our users' interaction with data forever, and unlocks new tactical capabilities to accelerate our military's path to data dominance."

Raft's team brings a cross-collaborative approach to delivering innovation. Confluent, a Palo Alto-based data library company that provides fully managed Kafka services and rapid experimentation, and Styra, Inc., the founders of Open Policy Agent (OPA) and leaders in cloud-native authorization, join with Raft for the opportunity.

"The partnership between Styra and Raft brings our Open Policy Agent based access control solutions to the Raft Data Fabric initiative," said Tim Hinrichs, Co-Founder and CTO of Styra. "As the founders of OPA, we know firsthand the power of policy-as-code in minimizing risk and accelerating development."

The team is eager to develop a global "source-of-truth" tactical Data Fabric that makes integrating disparate applications much easier than integrations of the past. It enables software factories that practice continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) to deploy faster and automate version control with their internal and external data integrations.

Raft is committed to modernizing operational cross-domain solutions through a deliberate multi-level security approach for "access controls" and data management processes.

Raft is a full stack digital consulting firm with niche expertise in rapid delivery of modern, user-first, scalable, and data-intensive, cloud-native modernization solutions. We accelerate the missions of our Federal partners through human-centered design (HCD) and agile development practices, bringing deep technical expertise in DevSecOps, Kubernetes management, cloud-native microservice architectures, and secure, open source delivery. Learn more at https://goraft.tech.

