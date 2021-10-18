The 5th International Low Carbon (Zhenjiang) Conference is held in Zhenjiang with the answer of carbon peak and neutrality

ZHENJIANG, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 5th International Low Carbon (Zhenjiang) Conference and 2021 Carbon Peak and Neutrality Jinshan Summit, with the theme of "Green and Low Carbon Development: Industry, Energy, Technology" was held in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, according to the organization committee of International Low Carbon Conference.

Carbon peak and Neutrality is a profound economic and social change. The Chinese government announced in September 2020: strive to achieve carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. In the Chinese government's "Dual Carbon" practice, Zhenjiang has always assumed the role of a pioneer.

Ma Minglong, Secretary of Zhenjiang Municipal Committee of the CPC said, "In the past nine years of the low-carbon pilot, we have spared no effort to spread low-carbon concepts, showcase low-carbon technologies, promote low-carbon cooperation, and use the 'Zhenjiang Practice' of green and low-carbon development, enriching the "China Plan" for climate and environmental governance. As of 2021, the city's energy consumption per unit of GDP has dropped by 37.7%, and its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP has dropped by 46.3%."

In the past nine years, Zhenjiang has promoted economic transformation and industrial development through the exploration and practice of low-carbon construction and green development. Since Zhenjiang vigorously carried out chemical remediation in 2013, its chemical industry has dropped by more than 80% and gradually moved towards green high-end; various local laws and regulations such as the "Regulations on the Protection of the Yangtze River Coastline Resources in Zhenjiang " have been formulated; State Grid accelerates the construction of Zhenjiang's new power system by creating clean and interconnected smart grid and clean consumption model; many well-known domestic financial institutions have made suggestions for Zhenjiang green economy development. The green power of transformation and innovation of "Low-Carbon Zhenjiang" make Zhenjiang burst into high-quality development vitality.

At the meeting, Chu Yonghong, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province introduced, "The 14th Five-Year Plan is a critical period for carbon peak. Zhenjiang must effectively play its pioneer role in the carbon battle."

Aiming at the goal, Zhenjiang will develop the "Nine Ones" construction from four aspects: low-carbon carrier construction, technology research, market operation, and capacity improvement, to implement the "Zhenjiang Answers" of carbon peak and neutrality.

