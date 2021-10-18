MUMBAI, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYn presents Bhoomi 2021 - A musical movement by Salim-Sulaiman in association with GoDaddy that started 20 years ago and follows the successful grand chapter of Bhoomi 2020. Salim-Sulaiman bring together 25 musicians across India bringing authenticity to the musical influences in varied melodies across our own "Bhoomi".

Bhoomi 2021 – A Musical movement by Salim-Sulaiman

Bhoomi 2021 has 10 mesmerising tracks featuring the biggest vocal talents in India. The music uniquely captures India's traditional folk, classical raagas & instruments. "Ja Ja Re" features Vishal Dadlani, Sattar Khan & The Langas - a modern interpretation of a 300-year-old traditional classical Bandish from the Mughal era by Sadarang. "Ghar Aao Na" by Sunidhi Chauhan is a fusion of a classical Bandish in a pop rock style and a jugalbandi of tabla and sitar. "Chidiya Da Chamba", a composition by Mohd Tufail Niazi, is about the Indian tradition of 'Bidaai' with powerful vocals of Sukhwinder Singh. The Assamese song "Kasiyoli" a magical fusion of progressive Rock with Tai Ahom chants features Anurag Saikia, Vivek Hariharan and Jutimala Buragohain. "Barbaad" features Raftaar and Afsana Khan set in a very dark drill hip-hop beat. "Kaadu" a Tamil song about the environment, composed by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej features Arivu, Charanraj and Rasika Shekar. "Naad-E-Ali" a powerful prayer, resonates the event of 'Ghadir Khumm', a traditional Qawwali by Salman Ali, Vipul Mehta, Salim Merchant and Raj Pandit. "Jallianwala" is about the historical event composed and sung by "Shor Police" - Clinton Cerejo & Bianca Gomes featuring Harshdeep Kaur. "Need To Know now" features Nikhita Gandhi & Shashwat Singh. For the devotional listeners there's "Sai Narayana" by Raj Pandit.

Says Salim: "Music is a universal language that cuts across all barriers without any boundaries. We have tried to bring together some of India's finest artists across regions together."

Adds Sulaiman: "MYn has supported Bhoomi 2021 and their vision of privacy, digital independence and infinite cloud storage is the need of the hour for social media users."

Capturing tradition, devotion and history of India; Bhoomi 2021 presents an audio-visual musical treat starting October 18th.

Salim-Sulaiman : Musical maestros Salim-Sulaiman Merchant have been trailblazers and most successful composers for over two decades in Bollywood. A few films with music composed by them are Chak De India, Band Bajaa Baraat, Fashion, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Krrish 3.

