SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on November 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 29, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)
(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland.  For more information visit http://mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-dividend-301402388.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.