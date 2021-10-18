Hammer & Nails Continues Ohio Growth with Two New Signed Franchise Agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails, a men's grooming shop that provides haircuts, shaves and hand & foot care, in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in Ohio with local entrepreneur Ryan Darner. Darner plans to open a Hammer & Nails location in Centerville, a suburb of Dayton, and Powell, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio with a goal to open the first location by Q3 2022, and the second to follow.

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys (PRNewsfoto/Hammer & Nails)

Darner, an Ohio native, has over 15 years of experience working in finance, investments, and real estate. When a Hammer & Nails location opened near his home, Darner decided to try it out. He was so impressed with the experience and VIP service that he knew he wanted to be part of expanding the franchise and saw the value in the exclusive membership model.

"Everyone looks to find the perfect place for a good haircut on a consistent basis, and once you find the right barber you are loyal to them," said Darner. "I know a lot of guys that have the same mindset, so I wanted to bring an elevated and relaxing experience to men in the area that goes beyond just a haircut, a place where they can get a sports pedicure or straight razor shave while watching a football game on TV with a cocktail or beer in hand. Hammer & Nails provides guys with a great haircut and a great experience in a relaxing atmosphere. I am very excited to help bring Hammer & Nails to the Dayton and Columbus communities."

The Hammer & Nails experience coming to Dayton and Columbus is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized Bison leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all included in the cost of the service. Shops have Direct TV, and every guest has a dedicated personal oversized device, remote and noise-cancelling BOSE headphones for entertainment during the visit.

"Ohio has been a huge success for Hammer & Nails and we are excited to have Ryan join our team," said Jereme Shelton, Vice President of Franchise Development, Hammer & Nails. "As we continue to expand in the state, we knew Ryan would be the perfect fit, and we are excited to help him bring the Hammer & Nails brand to the Dayton and Columbus areas."

As the only niche male grooming franchise available, Hammer & Nails has a first-to-market advantage in the ever-growing $21B male grooming industry. For more information about the Hammer & Nails franchise opportunity, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After launching its franchise opportunity in 2015, the brand has built an unrivaled experience that's disrupting the men's grooming industry and revolutionizing the way guys get their groom on, quickly becoming the premier destination for men's grooming experiences in a relaxed environment. Hammer & Nails has awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys