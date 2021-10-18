Local Entrepreneurs Open the First Florida Capriotti's Location in Odessa

ODESSA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, is debuting a new location in the Starkey Ranch development in Odessa at 12267 SR 54 on Oct. 18. This location will mark the first of 15 total locations set to develop in the Tampa Bay area.

Capriotti's Logo

Developing the award-winning sandwich brand in an untapped market is what initially inspired the interest of new Capriotti's multi-franchisee partners, Scott Crawford and Stephen Poletta. The franchisees were also drawn to the Capriotti's franchise opportunity after learning about the exceptional support system and their mouth-watering menu options. More background on Crawford and Poletta can be found here.

Locals will be able to experience Capriotti's 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural Butterball® turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, top-choice beef and other brand favorites.

One of the reasons why Caprotti's continues to be a leader in the fast casual and sandwich category is because of its wide array of sandwiches including: The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw, and the Cheese Steak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Odessa Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 30 new jobs to the Odessa community.

"The quality of Capriotti's is something one would expect to have in their favorite home-cooked meal," said Crawford. "No matter the sandwich preference, Odessa and the entire Tampa Bay area will soon be able to experience a level of quality and comfort that has never been available in the area until now."

Odessa Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Odessa offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (727) 476-1836.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman PR | abertrand@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop