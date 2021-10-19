Clearday™ Provides Company Update

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) is pleased to issue a corporate update.

In August 2021, we successfully announced the merger with Allied Integral United, Inc., which closed on September 9. After the merger closing, we changed our name to Clearday, Inc., and changed our symbol to 'CLRD'. These critical milestones were the first of many as Clearday continues to conduct its innovative non-acute care services available as a public company.

The most recent cap-structure, after the common stock issued in the merger, includes our issued and outstanding shares of common stock (public float) of approximately 14,910,000.

Clearday™ was created with the vision to provide transformative new care models that extend the ability for older Americans to age in place. Our businesses include:

Clearday at Home™ - our digital care platform that may be used by Home Care Agencies (with a target market of approximately 18,000 agencies across America) to grow their bottom line while improving care. Caregiver supply and demand is out of balance: We believe that there is currently one Caregiver for every 43 job openings.

Clearday at Home™ enables Home Care Agencies to

Grow Revenues & Clients

Retain Valuable Team Members

Provide On-the-Job Caregiver Tools

Provide Interactive Activities for Clients

Clearday Clubs™ which are designed to be an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for older Americans, including those with lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions. Inside Clearday Clubs™, you'll find a place that looks and feels like home. Clearday Clubs™ are designed to be peaceful and relaxing, with enough room for each member to find their own best routine.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we deferred the opening of our Clearday Clubs and accelerated our development of our digital offering – Clearday at Home.™ "I am very proud that we were able to launch our digital service in about a year during a difficult environment with our own funding" said James Walesa CEO of Clearday. Clearday has acquired an adult daycare in San Antonio and are rebranding it to be part of its Clearday Club brand. Clearday is also developing its flagship adult daycare center at its 8800 Village Drive, San Antonio, Texas headquarters.

Clearday's Memory Care America living centers are recognized in their respective communities as the premier residential cognitive care provider, with an unmatched combination of personalized care, innovative programs, and leading safety practices. Our unique approach differentiates our living centers from traditional nursing care, so our residents live a more fulfilling, engaging daily life in an environment of unsurpassed safety.

James Walesa CEO of Clearday stated, "I am pleased to report our successful merger that resulted in Allied Integral United, Inc. going public. We are working on a number of initiatives to adopt innovative therapies, products and services while continuing to service our clients with the upmost care."

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute longevity care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com .

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com .

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com .

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

