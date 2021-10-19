S&P Global Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

S&P Global Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021 Company Ranked Among Top 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) was featured today in Newsweek's inaugural Most Loved Workplaces list, ranking among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

"We know that our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we're committed to developing practices and programs that support them in all aspects of work and life," said Dimitra Manis, Chief Purpose Officer for S&P Global. "I am thrilled to see our people-first approach affirmed in this latest recognition from Newsweek and Best Practice Institute."

Over the last several years, S&P Global has introduced a suite of offerings designed to enhance their people's experience, including:

Expansion of paid parental leave to a minimum of 20 weeks globally, including support for those expanding their families through adoption, surrogacy or foster

Expanded paid sick and care leaves and flexibility options, particularly in the wake of COVID-19

Wellness resources to support mental health and psychological wellbeing

Confidential, one-to-one career coaching for people at all levels in the organization

Phased retirement, allowing those in later career stages to reduce hours and salary gradually, while retaining benefits

Education and student loan reimbursement

Deeper transparency on efforts to drive pay equity

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online here.

Learn more about S&P Global and the people experience on the Company website and via their Most Loved Workplace profile.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

