Swedish-American Life Science Summit, SALSS 2021, takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 20 to 22 - an exciting return to a physical summit with topnotch International Covid-19 experts and leaders within Cell & Gene therapy!

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the mission to stimulate new business ideas and investment opportunities, the Swedish American Life Science Summit, SALSS, combines the worlds of business and science in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Over the years SALSS has evolved to a widely recognized Summit, gathering a diverse community with representatives challenging the boundaries of technology and business. It has made Stockholm into a deal making hub for Life Science, which makes us very proud," says Barbro C. Ehnbom, Founder and Chairman of SALSS.

The focus of SALSS this year is Cell & Gene Therapy and lessons learned from Covid-19 with a wide range of panel discussions and presentations. It will also include Company Presentations, a Rising Star exhibit and announcement of the winner of the SALSS Rising Star Award 2021. Gathering an impressive presence of Investors, Private Equity, Academia and Life Science companies this year's program features among other Dr. Lars Ekman Executive Partner, Sofinnova Investments, Dr. Mathias Uhlén Professor KTH, Dr. William A. Haseltine, President, Access International, Dr. Robert Langer, Koch Institute Professor, MIT and Co-founder Moderna, Dr. Daniel Kraft Chair, Medicine, Singularity University, Mr. Richard Bergström, Vaccine Coordinator, Government Offices of Sweden and Dr. Anders Tegnell, State Epidemiologist of Sweden.

After a formal opening of the Summit in the Stockholm City Hall by the Mayor, Anna König Jerlmyr and Staffan Ingvarsson, CEO Stockholm Business Region, the conference will be held as a physical meeting with virtual elements in Stockholm. The full SALSS 2021 Program, Speakers and Company bios can be found at www.salss.com

Presenting companies this year include Anocca, BICO, BioArctic, Devyser, Orexo, RohVac, Symcel, Ultimovacs and Vironova.

Rising Star Award – Some of the best new life science companies will be rated by world famous jury members for the Rising Star Award! The candidates are Amniotics, Atrogi, EpiEndo Pharmecuticals, Ilya Pharma, Iaterion, Mobius Biomedical, SAGA Diagnostics, Sigrid Therapeutics and Vironova Bioanalytics. Regardless of who wins, they all deserve attention!

Jury Members: Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Dr. Robert Langer, Dr. Eugen Steiner and Dr. Mathias Uhlén.

"This year the ongoing Pandemic and its imprints on the industry and human lives will be explored. There is an incredible amount of scientific research going into new diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, and medical devices that have been crucial to combating this pandemic. This, put in the frame of SALSS - enhancing interaction between academia, industry, politics and financing - will hopefully lead to new ideas and collaborations, as it has many times in the past." Says Professor Robert Langer, David H. Koch Institute, MIT and Co-founder Moderna.

