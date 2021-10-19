Teva and Cotopaxi Collaborate on Consciously Designed Cold-Weather-Ready Duo

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is pleased to announce its latest adventure-ready capsule collection in collaboration with fellow sustainably minded outdoor brand, Cotopaxi. The Teva x Cotopaxi collection preps explorers for any cold-weather adventure with consciously designed brand favorites reimagined in fresh fall hues that empower adventurers to feel good while doing good.

Furthering both Teva and Cotopaxi's commitment to creating equity in the outdoors, the brands will be donating a total of $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Denver and Hollywood, in support of youth leadership, education, and access to the outdoors. These specific chapters were chosen to provide extra help to those facing systemic issues.

"The Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood is thrilled to partner with Teva and Cotopaxi", said Mel Culpepper, Executive Director, "Together, we will continue to address the root causes of inequality in our country while also improving access to wellness and the outdoors. We aspire to create meaningful programs to elevate all young people. This grant will help us meet that goal."

The earth friendly Teva x Cotopaxi collection features two standout styles from each brand, the multicolored ReEmber slip-on shoe from Teva and the Teca Cálido Jacket from Cotopaxi, both containing recycled materials, color blocked details, and abstract mountain silhouettes that draw inspiration from the great outdoors. The two notable silhouettes complement each other in style and functionality, while echoing the sustainability missions of both brands.

Taking inspiration from Cotopaxi's light-hearted, colorful apparel and marrying it with one of Teva's fan favorite styles is the men's and women's ReEmber (MSRP $85), a sleeping bag for your feet. The style is a slip-on meets sneaker silhouette, making it versatile for around the campsite or cozying up by the fire. Featuring a 100% recycled ripstop upper that provides a rugged outdoor look with a topographic printed internal liner, a 50% recycled EVA midsole, 100% recycled collar and collapsible heel, and a 50% recycled outsole - the ReEmber provides top of the line comfort and versatility.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cotopaxi for a second time, this time outfitting our fans for all of their cold-weather adventures," says Sarah Carter, Marketing Director at Teva. "In addition to a shared dedication to bettering our environmental practices, Cotopaxi shares our passion for increasing equity in the outdoors, especially amongst youth, and we're honored to help support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hollywood and Denver through our partnership."

Rounding out the collaboration with the exclusive Teva x Cotopaxi Teca Cálido Hooded Jackets (MSRP $150), these co-branded, core-warming jackets combine recycled polyester insulation and repurposed taffeta to keep you warm in the chiller months. Ready for fall road trips and outdoor adventures, the fully reversible jacket comes in two autumnal colorways, featuring a color blocked outer shell and a topographic pattern on the inside. The jacket features two zipper-secure hand pockets on the main side, a two-way drop-in patch, hand pockets on the reverse side, and a chest pocket that the jacket can be packed neatly into.

"At Cotopaxi, we believe in using our business to do good, which is why we continue to partner with a like-minded brand in Teva," said Davis Smith, CEO and co-founder of Cotopaxi. "We are joining forces both to launch a collaboration that helps empower consumers to shop sustainably, but also to increase our impact on education and outdoor access through grants to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hollywood and Denver."

The Teva x Cotopaxi collection is available for purchase at Teva.com, and REI.com, and in-store at REI, beginning October 19, 2021. For more information on the collection, please visit, Teva x Cotopaxi: Sustainable Sandals & More | Teva®.

About Teva®:

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at Teva.com or follow @Teva.

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is an outdoor gear brand founded to create sustainably designed products that fight extreme poverty, inspire adventure, and move people to do good. As a certified B Corporation, we believe in using the power of business as a force for social, environmental, and economic good. Our creed, Gear for Good, touches every aspect of our company. Cotopaxi is committed to making all of our gear using recycled, repurposed, or responsible materials by 2025. We allocate 1% of our annual revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation which awards grants to outstanding nonprofit partners carefully selected for their track records at improving the human condition and alleviating poverty. In 2020, Cotopaxi aided 822,000 people through poverty alleviation programs, and in 2021, we hope to assist 1 million people experiencing extreme poverty. For more information please visit Cotopaxi.com.

