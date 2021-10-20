First Financial Bank Names David Bailey as Executive Vice President for Commercial Banking

ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A. has promoted David Bailey to Executive Vice President for Commercial Banking, a newly created position within the bank. The announcement was made by Scott Dueser, Chairman, President & CEO, of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., at the quarterly meeting of the presidents last week.

David Bailey

"David is one of our many professionals who started with our bank while he was in college, has been through our training programs, and has progressed to this high-level position in the bank," Dueser said. "It's been a privilege to witness David's career growth and see the undeniable effect he's had on the bank's success. He will be a tremendous asset for us in this new role as we grow the commercial loan portfolio to meet the needs of our growing company and maintain our position as one of the best community banks in the country."

In the new role, Bailey will lead the commercial banking line of business, working with each region to grow First Financial's commercial loan portfolio. He also will assist each regional president in business development, talent management and partner with Treasury Management to grow deposits and fee-based services.

"I greatly appreciate the faith and trust our leadership has shown in me," Bailey said. "I look forward to the opportunities this new position presents and am excited for the future of First Financial Bank. I've been fortunate to work with great people along the way and, because of the great team and customers we have, I am encouraged for what lies ahead."

Bailey has been with First Financial Bank for 18 years, starting his career as a teller while attending McMurry University in Abilene. Following graduation, he joined the bank's credit analyst program, advanced to several officer roles, and served as CEO of First Financial's Eastland Division, before being named a senior lender for the Abilene Region, his most recent position. He is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking and a member of the McMurry University Board of Trustees.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

