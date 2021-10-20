GWM Displays Technological Innovations at 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo

BAODING, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, GWM attended the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE) with multiple models and intelligent products to show achievements in the scientific and intelligent technology area to the global users.

ORA HAOMAO and WEY Mocha (for Chinese Market) at 2021 CIDEE

At the expo, GWM designed two exhibition areas, namely the intelligent and digital exhibition area and the intelligent driving experience area.

In particular, the Alcolock technology of GWM displayed in the intelligence and digitisation exhibition area has attracted much attention. This technology enables the monitoring of a driver's alcohol concentration through the use of the "Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device". If the driver is over the legal drink-driving limit, this unique device will stop the car from starting. This user-friendly intelligent technology ensures users' driving safety in a much more comprehensive way.

GWM also unveiled the DV02 Multifunctional Unmanned Vehicle, which was the world's first low-speed, multifunctional driverless car adopting an L4 Autonomous Driving System. In such environments as smart communities and industrial parks, this product can be used to provide users with intelligent delivery services. Moreover, GWM showed the "Follower 150 Loaded Robot", which was capable of automatic following, providing intelligent voice prompts and avoiding obstacles. This kind of robot can be used in homes, hotels, office buildings and other scenarios to help users handle the transportation of heavy goods via its powerful self-driving, lifting and transportation functions.

In addition to the outstanding products in the intelligence and digitisation exhibition area, GWM also showcased its autopilot technology in the intelligent driving experience area.

ORA HAOMAO（for Chinese Market）displayed the latest L4 Autonomous Driving System for the users. In the simulated continuous curve driving scenario, when the user activated the autopilot function, the vehicle automatically turned the steering wheel to adjust the direction and speed in real-time according to the curve's shape. Surprisingly, the driver can control the car without holding the steering wheel and stepping on the accelerator pedal or brake during the entire demonstration process. These details may reflect GWM's outstanding strength in autonomous driving area.

Automatic parking demonstrated by the model WEY Mocha (for Chinese Market) was also a highlight in the intelligent driving experience area. When the driver activates this function, the vehicle can automatically recognize the parking space line and complete steering, gear-shifting and braking operations. After being parked in the garage, the vehicle will automatically be turned off, switched to the parking gear, and activated the electronic parking brake. These convenient functions help users solve several tough problems such as parallel parking and reverse parking.

During the entire display period, GWM's two exhibition areas attracted thousands of visitors. They actively participated in on-site interaction events and enjoyed the convenient experience brought by GWM's intelligent products.

