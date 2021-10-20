M&M'S® Offers Sweet Personalized Gifts As Shoppers Gear Up For A Return To Holiday Celebrations Mars Wrigley Helps Consumers Celebrate Better Moments And More Smiles with M&M'S Personalized Seasonal Gifts

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S announced their holiday gift lineup, featuring personalized gift boxes, M&M's candy dispensers, party favor packs, matching family lounge sets and more. Available on MMS.com, this year's selection of individualized offerings is the perfect joy-inspiring, personalized gift for family and friends this season. Fans can also add a personal, customized touch to M&M'S by choosing up to three colors, adding special messages, clip-art and even a photo – a sweet spin on traditional holiday cards.

Personalized M&M’S Elf Shoes Gift Box

The MMS.com holiday gift guide is now available for shoppers and features an array of seasonal treats, personalized M&M'S holiday gifts, fun stocking stuffers and more, designed to help friends and families celebrate the sweetness of the season. This year's offerings include:

PERSONALIZABLE M&M'S GIFT BOXES: Customize sweet treats for your co-workers, friends or family. Choose colors, add messages, select clip-art and upload a photo for a festive gift box that will look great under the tree.

PERSONALIZABLE M&M'S SNOWFLAKE DISPENSER: The The Personalizable Snowflake Dispenser is packaged in a sleek gift box with a personalized touch.

PERSONALIZABLE M&M'S FAVOR PACKS: Send guests on their way with Send guests on their way with Personalizable M&M'S Favor Packs set to match your party's theme.

"As consumers get ready to celebrate the season this year, Mars Wrigley wants to provide shoppers with festive gift ideas that will create better moments and more smiles," said Jarid Lukin, U.S. Market Director at M&M'S. "No matter your holiday traditions, sharing a sweet gift that's been hand-chosen by a friend, family or coworker is the perfect way to connect and celebrate."

The exclusive 2021 holiday gift guide can be viewed and ordered online at MMS.com. For more information, visit M&M'S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at MMS.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Personalized M&M’S Lentils

Personalized M&M’S Occasion Bottle in Christmas Gift Box

Personalized M&M’S Blue Snowflake Dispenser in White Box

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Wrigley