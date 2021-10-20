Parry Labs Announces New Board Member Adam Palmer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parry Labs LLC., a defense technology company developing hardware and software solutions for Multi Domain Operations (MDO), officially announced that Adam Palmer has joined its Board of Directors.

Adam Palmer

Palmer is the Co-Founder of Capitol Meridian Partners, a private investment firm headquartered in Washington D.C. Prior to founding Capitol Meridian Partners, Palmer spent 25 years at The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"), most recently serving as Managing Director and Global Head of the Aerospace, Defense, & Government Services investment team from 2011-2021.

"We are pleased to have Adam Palmer join our Board of Directors as Parry Labs continue to grow and deliver critical solutions to many major defense programs," said CEO John Parkes. "Adam brings decades of experience in the aerospace and defense market and has been responsible for helping many high growth companies navigate and succeed in this sector." Palmer recently served as a board member of Novetta Solutions, which was acquired by Accenture earlier this year.

Adam Palmer commented, "I am excited to join John and the talented team at Parry Labs. I look forward to working with them as they develop solutions to support America's warfighters and enhance the interoperability of critical mission systems." Palmer will serve as an Independent Director on the Board with the company's founders Dr. Robert Miller and John Parkes, along with Chairman of the Board David Gross, former founder of DRS Technologies Inc. (now known as Leonardo DRS, Inc.).

About Parry Labs LLC.

Parry Labs is a solutions provider to U.S. Department of Defense and commercial aerospace companies, designing and deploying advanced systems solutions ranging from mission computing and power systems to RF Solutions. Parry Labs is the creator of Stellar Relay hardware and software family of systems, which provides the digital backbone and connectivity for the M2DO environment to exist on any Air, Ground, or Sea platform. Parry Labs has offices in Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas. For more information about Parry Labs, visit: www.parrylabs.com.

