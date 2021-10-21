Drug Enforcement Agency Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and PPSWG's MyOldMeds.com Year-Round Household Medicine Disposal Locator

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is on Saturday, October 23, 2021. From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the DEA will provide the public with a free and convenient opportunity to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired household medicines. To find a location near you, please visit the event's website and use the Collection Site Locator Tool.

What to do if you miss DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

PPSWG members recognize that you might not be able to make it to the DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. So, they want you to know about MyOldMeds.com which features a Locator Tool that can help you choose year-round from more than 22,000 verified locations in all 50 states that have secure unwanted or expired medicine disposal kiosks, and/or provide free in-home disposal kits upon request. Additionally, the Locator Tool provides disposal sites' hours of operation, hours of collection, what is collected, and other helpful information.

MyOldMeds.com also provides information on proper use, proper storage, and proper disposal of unwanted or expired household medicine.

