FLO Vitamins Launches Parent Brand O Positiv to Support a Wider Range of Women's Health Needs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FLO , the first ever PMS Gummy, introduces O Positiv , a parent brand to house new products across a diverse set of verticals.

O Positiv's current lineup includes GOGO Fiber Gummy, GTFO Immunity Gummy, FLO PMS Gummy and more.

FLO was the first brand to take on PMS with a tasty, science-backed gummy supplement. The brand's iconic design demonstrated efficacy, and social media success fought a century's old stigma against periods. O Positiv is excited to address equally common women's issues by launching premium products with real results.

"O Positiv is more than just a period brand — it's a wellness destination for each aspect of a woman's life, which is why we have products that help boost immunity and aid digestion, as well as fight PMS symptoms," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder. "Our gummies are iconic candy ring shapes and the gummy product names all end with an O. When you see an O Positiv ring-shaped gummy, you know what you're looking at."

"The launch of O Positiv and the new website represent an exciting frontier as we tackle more diverse women's issues as successfully as we've tackled PMS," co-founder Bobby Bitton added.

O Positiv is the vitamin brand to watch, with three products currently launched and dozens in the pipeline — including fresh approaches to classic vitamin staples as well as unique innovations through custom formulas. The brand is also thrilled to be bringing on Dr. Jessica Shepherd , OB/GYN and women's health expert, as part of its medical advisory board for product advisement.

In addition to O Positiv's announcement, the makers of FLO are debuting a new digital storefront designed by iconic feminist designer Paula Scher. The storefront will showcase new products designed to tackle common everyday problems women are facing, as well as acute issues that don't receive enough attention.

O Positiv products are available for purchase on opositiv.com. To learn more, please visit www.opositiv.com and follow @opositiv on Instagram and TikTok.

About O Positiv

O Positiv at the forefront of the female wellness industry that creates innovative products to address real, common issues that women of all ages experience. With a deep belief that small changes accumulate into major outcomes, O Positiv radiates positivity through tiny opportunities to take greater joy in health. Whether it's contributing to a good day, month or year, O Positiv delivers meaningful health outcomes through little moments of joy and self care. The company's current lineup of science-backed gummy vitamins are available for purchase at opositiv.com .

