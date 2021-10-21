Piedmont Advantage Credit Union formally dedicates the opening of its Smith Reynolds Airport ATM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union held a ceremonial ribbon cutting today in celebration of the relocation of its Liberty Street ATM to the entrance of Smith Reynolds Airport.

Pictured L to R: Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) Branch Manager April Young; Greater Winston-Salem representative Ditra Miller; from PACU, CFO Peter Minford, Vice President Sandy Milton, board member Steve Gilliland, President & CEO Dion Williams, board member Jim Taylor; from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, Chairman David Plyler, Vice Chairman Don Martin, Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel; Smith Reynolds Airport Director Mark Davidson and PACU Branch Manager Maleia Brown.

According to Piedmont Advantage's President & CEO Dion Williams, Piedmont Advantage and Smith Reynolds Airport have a long history together.

"Formerly Piedmont Aviation Credit Union, Piedmont Advantage was formed in 1949 when one of Piedmont Aviation's divisions, Piedmont Airlines, saw a need to provide small loans and savings accounts to employees of Piedmont Airlines and eventually to all Piedmont Aviation employees. Since the airport's humble beginnings, Piedmont Aviation and our credit union have evolved as the airport as evolved," Williams said.

"Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airlines are no longer, due mergers and acquisition, but their legacies live on through Piedmont Advantage Credit Union. A quarter of our membership is still affiliated with the aviation industry. Their loyalty is unprecedented in the financial industry. Our partnership with Smith Reynolds Airport furthers this loyalty," he added.

Former Piedmont Aviation President Jim Taylor echoed Williams' sentiment and added, "The credit union's partnership with Smith Reynolds Airport has been positive since our inception." Taylor is Piedmont Advantage's chairman of the board emeritus and has served on Piedmont Advantage's board for more than 50 years.

Piedmont Advantage's headquarters were on Liberty Street, across the road to the airport, until 2013 when it moved to another Winston-Salem location at the corner of Stratford and Burke Mill roads.

The relocation of the Liberty Street ATM to the entrance of Smith Reynolds Airport became official on November 5, 2020. Due to weather and COVID restrictions, a ceremonial ribbon cutting was delayed until now.

"The relocation of Piedmont Advantage's ATM to our airport entrance provides improved conveniences for our airport staff, vendors, customers and our community neighbors," said Smith Reynolds Airport Director Mark Davidson.

In addition to Williams and Davidson, additional remarks were made by the Greater Winston-Salem Director of Member Relations and Engagement Ditra Miller, Piedmont Advantage Chairman of the Board Emeritus Jim Taylor and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Don Martin.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 within the airline industry, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union now serves member owners, who reside, work, worship or attend school in one of the 13 counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These 13 North Carolina counties are Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Cumberland, Davie, Duplin, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender and Rockingham. A not-for-profit cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage has 10 branches throughout its service regions and employs a workforce of more than 120.

