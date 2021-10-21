ProLabs simplifies 100G DWDM at 80km with 100G EDFAMUX & QSFP28 PAM4 DWDM transceivers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has launched a new long range 80km DWDM solution by pairing its 100G erbium-doped fiber amplified multiplexer (EDFAMUX) with QSFP28 PAM4 DWDM 2x50G transceivers.

The EDFAMUX is an all-in-one solution that includes the multiplexer, EDFA, and dispersion compensator in a 1 rack unit (1RU) 19" package, reducing space and patch complexity while adding the ability to reconfigure as needed.

When paired with the DWDM PAM4 transceivers that require dispersion compensation for reaches beyond 5km, the system is capable of DWDM signals up to 80km across channels 29 to 59.

"By including the EDFA and dispersion compensator in the multiplexer, network operators can optimize rack space and simplify PAM4 DWDM deployments," said Ray Hagen, Global Product Line Manager at ProLabs. "The saved rack space can be used for additional bandwidth-increasing components, while the EDFAMUX simplifies the DWDM run via its web- and console-configuration and network agnostic physical layer package."

ProLabs' new 80km DWDM long range solutions are coded for full feature compatibility in environments with systems from Cisco, Juniper, Arista, and more.

For more information on ProLabs' 100G EDFAMUX or QSFP28 PAM4 DWDM transceivers, visit here.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

