Southwest Airlines Launches Carbon Offset Offer With Rapid Rewards Bonus Points And Company Contribution Match

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has partnered with CHOOOSETM to launch a carbon offset offer that allows Customers to earn 10 Rapid Rewards® bonus points per dollar contributed to help Southwest® offset its carbon emissions, up to a maximum of 500 Rapid Rewards bonus points per month*. Starting today, Customers can contribute funds for the purchase of offsets for Southwest at Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon, and for every dollar a Customer contributes toward offsetting carbon emissions, Southwest will match the contribution**.

When a Customer contributes funds, those funds will be used to purchase carbon offsets sourced from global projects that reduce or avoid carbon emissions, including those that protect land that could otherwise undergo significant commercial timber harvesting or avoid unplanned deforestation and degradation.

"We're thrilled to invite Customers to show our shared planet love by contributing," said Corbitt Burns, Director of Rapid Rewards for Southwest Airlines. "For every dollar a Rapid Rewards Member contributes to help Southwest offset its carbon emissions, the Member will earn 10 Rapid Rewards bonus points up to a maximum of 500 Rapid Rewards bonus points per month,* and the contribution will help support global climate projects."

Southwest's carbon offset offer is one part of the Company's 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations. In addition to offsetting, the Company plans to continue modernizing its fleet with more fuel efficient aircraft in its operation and support the development of sustainable aviation fuel.

"Today's launch is an important component of our larger environmental sustainability plan to reduce, replace, and offset," said Helen Giles, Director of Environmental Sustainability for Southwest Airlines. "Our ultimate objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and partnering with CHOOOSE™ and our Customers is an exciting part of our journey."

Learn more today at Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

*Taxes and fees will not earn points. Points will only be awarded to the Rapid Rewards Member's Rapid Rewards account number entered at the time of the carbon offset transaction. Terms and conditions apply.

**Taxes and fees will not be matched by Southwest. All offsets will be retired in the name of Southwest Airlines Co. Terms and conditions apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world and strives to maintain a steadfast focus on a triple bottom line: People, Performance, and Planet. Learn about Southwest's citizenship efforts and how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwestonereport.com.

ABOUT CHOOOSE

CHOOOSE™ is a climate and technology company based in Oslo, Norway. CHOOOSE builds digital tools so everyone, anywhere, can easily integrate climate action into everyday life and business. Together with its ecosystem of industry partners and individual supporters, the CHOOOSE platform is accelerating access and adoption of climate solutions across a range of key technologies – from nature-based solutions to carbon removal to sustainable aviation fuel. Learn more at www.chooose.today.

