Matt Fanta Joins Wilbur-Ellis to Lead Nutrition Division, as Andrew Loder Retires

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilbur-Ellis announced today that Matt Fanta has been named President of its Nutrition division, with the retirement of Andrew Loder.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilbur-Ellis Company)

Wilbur-Ellis President and CEO John Buckley said, "Matt is an experienced leader, having spent over 25 years at Land O'Lakes, with the last 10 years in a variety of senior roles. I'm very pleased that Matt is joining Wilbur-Ellis as we continue to grow and develop the animal nutrition business. With his outstanding leadership skills and extensive background in agriculture, I'm excited about what's to come in the Nutrition division."

Most recently, Fanta was Vice President of Marketing in the Purina Animal Nutrition division at Land O'Lakes. He also served in senior positions in the global dairy ingredients division and the alfalfa seed and technology business, along with leading the Asia-Pacific region. In 2009, Fanta was the recipient of the distinguished Twin Cities 40 Under 40 Award, which recognizes leaders who have accomplished much in their professional lives while giving back to the Minneapolis-St. Paul communities. Fanta holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

"I'm honored to be joining Wilbur-Ellis," Fanta said. "The company and its Nutrition business are well-known for their integrity, industry leadership, and innovation that is squarely focused on creating value for customers. I'm proud to be part of such a sustainable, high-performing organization."

Buckley also wished Andrew Loder well on his retirement, saying: "During his tenure, Andrew strengthened the Nutrition business, enabling it to become the high-performing organization it is today. He oversaw key acquisitions, including Ameri-Pac, Rangen and, most recently, Ametza, to name just a few of his accomplishments. Andrew will be greatly missed at Wilbur-Ellis, but we wish him all the best as he begins this new phase of his life."

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales of over $3 billion. For more information, please visit www.wilburellis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilbur-Ellis