Talking Stick Resort Serves As Title Sponsor Of The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Stick Resort, an enterprise owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) and located within the Talking Stick Entertainment District, has as again joined as the presenting sponsor of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship. The event, now in its 10th year, will kick off this weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 23.

"Talking Stick Resort is proud to be a part of the 10th anniversary of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship," said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. "In selecting events with which to partner we choose those that not only align with our brand, but also those that showcase our surrounding communities and highlight all that Arizona has to offer."

Widely considered as one of the most recognizable events in the United States, the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship is a full day of action-packed polo matches, signature events and VIP experiences. Each bringing together a dazzling array of horses, fashion, luxury cars and even puppies. The centerpiece of which is the four exciting polo matches. Among the polo clubs competing this year include Arizona vs. Santa Fe at 10 a.m., Grand Champion vs. Bogota at 12:15 p.m., Aspen Valley vs. La Mariposa Argentina at 2:15 p.m. and Jet Set Woman's All Star Polo Team vs. Wine Valley at 4:15 p.m.

In addition to polo, the championship will host several signature events such as Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World's Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week as well as a sneak preview of the 2022 Barrett-Jackson's World Greatest Car Collector Auction. The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show will also have a special performance during halftime. Additionally for the first time, the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship will introduce a morning beer festival.

This marks the fourth year the has sponsored the famed event. As part of the sponsorship, there will be a Talking Stick Resort Party Tent. Guests of resort also had the opportunity to win tickets.

