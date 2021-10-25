Elmwood Agency Acquires Oasis Group & Associates, Moves Headquarters to Pittsford, NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester insurance agency, Elmwood Agency, has absorbed the Buffalo-based Oasis Group & Associates, LLC. Elmwood Agency, who provide homeowners insurance, auto insurance, and various other products, has experienced significant growth since opening their doors in 2019.

Elmwood Agency recently relocated its headquarters to a larger office in Pittsford, NY.

"I am excited to leverage the resources of two incredible agencies and pass those benefits on to our clients," said Jason Graves, Managing Director at Elmwood Agency. "This merge has allowed us to expand our footprint in two great communities: Rochester and Buffalo. We have increased our staff resulting in the capacity to handle new and current clients with more efficiency and effectiveness."

As of the absorption, the agency serves 5,000 customers and has 19 employees and three managing directors. What's more, Elmwood Agency has recently moved its headquarters from downtown Rochester to a larger space in Pittsford, NY, along with adding a secondary location in Elma, NY. Their previous Rochester office is now occupied by New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney.

"Our goal is to make the process of obtaining insurance easy for our clients while providing them with the best coverage and pricing available," said Elmwood Agency's President, Matt Harding. "We have access to every market available, and in an age where everything is going to call center format, we take pride in delivering the local agent touch to our clients. We get to know them and build customized policies to fit their needs."

Elmwood Agency currently does business in New York, Florida, and Texas, and will be expanding to more states as needed.

Nicholas Pagano, Managing Director at Elmwood Agency, believes their full complement of products will expand their reach even further. "With the merging of Elmwood and Oasis, we now have a platform that can offer a wide array of products to include financial services/life insurance, commercial insurance, and voluntary benefits packages, along with company healthcare plans," said Pagano. "We make it our mission to be the most well-rounded resource for our diverse customer base. It's our goal to be a household name, while providing consistent, top of the line service to our ever-growing business."

About Elmwood Agency

Elmwood Agency is an independent insurance agency based in Rochester, NY, who specialize exclusively in individual and family policies. Licensed in New York, Florida, and Texas, the company is comprised of team of licensed brokers who help customers find coverage that truly defines their evolving needs. Whether it's a property, a vehicle, or their most cherished possessions, Elmwood Agency believes in providing a stress-free, rewarding experience that helps customers get the best coverage and the peace of mind their loved ones deserve. To learn more about Elmwood Agency or to schedule an appointment, you can call 585-548-4500 or send an email to their contact form.

