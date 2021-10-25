Glia Announces Entrance into Q2's Enterprise Business Development Reseller Program, Offering Q2 Clients a Fully-Integrated Digital Customer Service Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , and Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that they have expanded their partnership to provide one-stop-shopping for Q2 clients. Q2 will now offer Glia's Digital Customer Service platform as part of its Enterprise Business Development Reseller Program. The new integrated offering will enable banks and credit unions to modernize customer service and enhance the overall employee and customer experience.

Earlier this year, Glia was an early participant in the Partner Accelerator Program through the Q2 Innovation Studio, which is a portfolio of programs and technologies including Q2's award-winning SDK, which more than 400 banks and credit unions and more than 40 partners are taking advantage of to design, develop and deliver innovative digital banking experiences. Through Q2's Partner Accelerator and Marketplace programs, institutions can seamlessly and efficiently integrate fintech solutions and deploy pre-integrated apps.

Because of the overwhelmingly positive feedback Q2 clients have shared about Glia's communications and collaboration platform, the two companies have deepened their partnership to enable Q2 clients to purchase a fully integrated solution directly from Q2.

"Glia's company culture aligns very closely with ours; we both have customer-centric missions that prioritize delivering the seamless, modern experiences financial institution employees as well as end users expect today," said Jonathan Price, Q2's executive vice president, Emerging Businesses, Corporate & Business Development. "The feedback from our Q2 clients is that Glia's Digital Customer Service platform enables them to more effectively and efficiently serve customers and deliver superior experiences through Q2's Digital Banking Platform. We look forward to helping more banks and credit unions better serve their account holders where and how they want, via our expanded partnership."

Nearly 20 banks and credit unions are already leveraging Glia through the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program and that number is quickly growing. By offering Glia's Digital Customer Service platform, Q2's bank and credit union clients are empowered to meet customers where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—while guiding them through their Q2 digital banking experience via CoBrowsing . Glia's platform leverages a strategic blend of sophisticated AI and the human touch; customers can seamlessly be transferred from chatbots to live representatives when they have more complex inquiries without having to reauthenticate themselves or provide additional context.

"Q2 is committed to driving innovation and facilitating exceptional customer experiences in the financial services space, which is why this partnership is a strong fit," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Q2 is a leader in providing robust, modern and scalable digital banking and lending solutions and executing on strategic partnerships to meet customers' evolving wants and needs. By leveraging our platform, Q2's financial institution clients are able to meet customers within the digital domain, serving them with greater efficiency, convenience and ease. This not only positively contributes to the bottom line but creates customer loyalty that will last."

