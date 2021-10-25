Face Identity is a suite of 3D liveness services and facial biometrics authentication that incorporates processes of capture, processing of biometric information and proof of life of users in a simple, secure manner and with proven scalability in any digital channel.

Veritran launches Face Identity, the solution that will revolutionize facial biometrics functionalities, at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas Face Identity is a suite of 3D liveness services and facial biometrics authentication that incorporates processes of capture, processing of biometric information and proof of life of users in a simple, secure manner and with proven scalability in any digital channel.

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran, a leading global Low-Code development company, released Face Identity at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. Veritran Business Solutions' Face Identity is a suite of 3D liveness services and facial biometrics authentication that aims to simplify the operations carried out by daily users of digital channels in the financial, retail and health sectors.

Veritran Face Identity

"From onboarding to digital payments, Face Identity implies a new paradigm in any type of operation, creating a novel, fast, secure and friendly experience for the end user. A revolutionary innovation that leaves aside cash, cards or even passwords, since the user can carry out any type of transaction with only their face," explains Marcelo Fondacaro, CCO of Veritran.

Face Identity transforms the development times of different functionalities that use facial biometrics in high demand transactional channels, directly affecting users. Among the channels in which this new solution is applied are online channels and digital apps of banks, wallets (with different payment and card administration modalities), onboarding services, account recovery (biometric authentication against social engineering attacks) and payment ecosystems (omnichannel applications for merchants, among others).

Unlike other methods that use 2D and 3D technologies, Face Identity can measure the face more extensively, analyzing the texture of the skin and reflection of the eyes, among other facial features of the user. In addition, this solution provides the best possible differentiation of twins compared to other technologies. Among its other benefits, its innovative technology stands out, due to its real-time computer vision software and 100% patented artificial intelligence technology. All this makes 3D authentication a reality.

This new solution is part of Veritran's strategy to offer innovative solutions in the context of digital transformation. To do this, the company uses its Enterprise Low-Code Platform, which was developed to create high-demand digital channels, in a secure and controlled way; with the best time-to-market and without compromising security.

Visitors to Veritran's booth 4511 at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas will be able to experience first-hand how biometrics solutions enable faster access to digital services such as e-wallets, through a frictionless and secure onboarding processes.

About Veritran

At Veritran, we believe in improving our clients' business by making their customers' lives better. Through our enterprise Low-Code platform, we speed up and simplify the development of future-proofed immersive digital channels that create a top-notch user experience. We are innovation drivers serving companies worldwide, reaching millions of users, and running billions of secure transactions annually.

(PRNewsfoto/VeriTran)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veritran