Witherite Law Group, Willie Moore, Jr. Team Up to Host Special Event for Families During National Adoption Month The Atlanta-based law firm and celebrity radio personality will host an exclusive celebration dinner and VIP screening honoring Atlanta families with positive adoption stories

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, and the WilFlo Foundation, are teaming up to celebrate National Adoption Month and highlight Atlanta-area families with positive adoption stories. The event will be held on November 1, 2021, the start of National Adoption Month, at the iPic Theater (1197 Peachtree St NE Suite 350, Atlanta, GA 30361) from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. It will consist of a red-carpet celebration dinner and VIP screening of Moore's documentary, The Missing Peace. Attendees can win their way into this exclusive event by sharing their stories of how adoption has positively impacted their lives.

The celebration dinner will be hosted by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, and nationally syndicated radio host Willie Moore, Jr. Adoption is near and dear to their hearts as both have personal adoption stories. Amy Witherite realized her dream of motherhood when she adopted her daughter 17 years ago, while Willie Moore, Jr. shares his personal adoption story of being reunited with his birth family as an adult in the documentary.

"Kids are a blessing, no matter how you become a parent," said Amy Witherite. "We have loved our daughter from the moment she came into our lives. Many say that we saved her life, but the truth is, she changed our lives for the better. Being her mother is one of the greatest joys of my life."

Attending families will enjoy a special evening, including walking the red carpet, being treated to a full course meal, and enjoying the VIP screening of The Missing Peace. The 'adoptumentary' will give attendees first-person insight into Willie's emotional adoption journey. Bethany Christian Services will also be on-site to provide education and direction on adoption and how the community can come together to help the more than 123,000 kids who are currently in the system and waiting to find their forever family through adoption. The event will wrap up with a special Hometown Heroes recognition and Q&A session honoring some of the local families who submitted their stories.

For many years, adoption awareness has been at the forefront for the WilFlo Foundation, named for Willie Moore, Jr.'s forever family, Willie and Flora Moore. Through their community efforts, thousands of African American families sign up as foster parents and/or adoptive parents each year.

"I am so excited that we get the opportunity to show this game-changing documentary to influencers in the Atlanta area," said Willie Moore, Jr. "I look forward to people being inspired, influenced, and nudged to help bring awareness to the power of adoption. This is going to be a life-changing evening."

For more details and information, visit http://www.thewilflofoundation.org/.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ABOUT WILFLO FOUNDATION

The Wilflo Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in honor of Willie Moore, Jr.'s forever parents, Willie Sr. and Flora Moore. The foundation specializes in creating education-based programs to bring awareness to adoption.

