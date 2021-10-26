Freedom Bank Receives Honorable Mention in American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation's 2021 Community Commitment Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA), announced today that it received an Honorable Mention in the American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation's 2021 Community Commitment Awards for their economic inclusion efforts through the NOVA Technology Loan Fund. The annual awards recognize banks for extraordinary corporate social responsibility efforts in six specific categories including economic inclusion.

Freedom Bank, partnering with the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the Community Business Partnership, Inc. (CBP), launched the new revolving loan fund called the NOVA Technology Loan Fund (the Fund) in early 2021. The Fund focuses on economic inclusion by providing financing and technical assistance for entrepreneurs of color in the DC Region who are suffering substantial economic injury because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are delighted to be recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation in conjunction with their 2021 Community Commitment Award and would like to extend our warm congratulations to all the other winners. We are honored to be recognized as the sole award winner in Virginia along with the other financial institutions around the country for our unwavering dedication to the communities we serve. The NOVA Technology Fund is an initiative we are extremely proud of and grateful to a list of clients and vendor partners who have contributed funding. It has been a rewarding way for the Freedom Bank team to serve entrepreneurs of color in Northern Virginia and deliver capital and advice to business owners who are most in need during these difficult times," said Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO.

Winning and honorable mention entries have been noted on the ABA Foundation's Banks in their Communities interactive map which showcases the corporate social responsibility efforts of banks across the country.

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank had total assets of $837.07 million on June 30, 2021, and sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

