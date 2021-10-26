iSpecimen Appoints Erik Uribe as Director of Global Implementations

Focused on streamlining and accelerating data integration in the iSpecimen Marketplace to help improve experiences of medical researchers and suppliers of human biospecimens

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online marketplace for human biospecimens , today announced that it has appointed Erik Uribe as Director of Global Implementations. Mr. Uribe will be responsible for advancing the development of the iSpecimen Marketplace™ and tightening its integration with customer and supplier workflows and systems to ensure a continuously streamlined experience.

Mr. Uribe joins iSpecimen's ongoing program to help expand the iSpecimen Marketplace platform's capabilities, enabling customers to more easily search, find, and acquire the human biospecimens and data they need to power their research. Additionally, these continuing enhancements to accelerate and streamline the integration of healthcare data into the platform will reduce the amount of time it takes for healthcare providers to onboard and start participating in research.

"We're excited to have Erik on our team and bring his experience and talent to iSpecimen," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D. "Robust, timely biospecimen data is what fuels the continuous evolution of the iSpecimen Marketplace. Erik brings years of data gathering and system integration experience to iSpecimen. He will play a key role in gathering and integrating critical data to provide a rewarding experience for both our customers and supply partners and elevating the marketplace platform."

Mr. Uribe commented, "I am excited to help drive iSpecimen's growth in this new strategic role. We are building on our technology foundation and rapidly growing our supplier network by making new data onboarding increasingly streamlined and scalable. This will enhance specimen matchmaking and provide a better overall experience for customers, and more efficient operations for suppliers."

Prior to joining iSpecimen, Mr. Uribe was Associate Director, Global Implementations for Discovery Life Sciences ("Discovery"), where he led all global system implementation projects. He worked closely with senior management to create and execute Discovery's global technology roadmap, implement a new supply chain management system, consolidate systems of acquired companies, and guide vendor selection for global IT projects. Earlier, Mr. Uribe served at Conversant Biologics in successive sales and management roles. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and an MBA from the University of Alabama.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Allison Soss / Scott Eckstein

iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contact

Kaitlynn Cooney

For iSpecimen

kcooney@brodeur.com

617.587.2811

