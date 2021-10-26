Kinecta Federal Credit Union Named 2021 California Advocate of the Year by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union, America's 35th largest credit union, proudly representing over 270,000 member-owners with assets of $6.5 billion, has been named 2021 California Advocate of the Year by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues. The designation recognizes Kinecta's contributions to the credit union movement and to their members, and its extraordinary leadership in advocacy and political action on behalf of the entire credit union industry.

"Kinecta continues to advocate for legislation that protects the credit union industry and allows us to better serve our members today, and into the future," said Keith Sultemeier, Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. "We are extremely proud to be named 2021 California Advocate of the Year. This recognition showcases the expertise and dedication of our employees, state leagues and national trade associations in contributing to our industry's advocacy success."

The 2021 Leagues and Advocacy awards celebrate the excellence, contributions and achievements of seventeen credit union leaders, volunteers, up-and-comers, as well as credit unions and organizations.

Kinecta was honored yesterday during California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues' flagship event REACH 2021 happening in Palm Desert, CA November 1-4.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top South Bay credit union for the past 10 years, and Kinecta was voted Easy Reader's 2020 "Best of the Beach" Credit Union.

