Novelis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 3

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc. will report its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Following the release, Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dev Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results via a live conference call for investors at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live via the Novelis website, with presentation materials available online at www.novelis.com/investors.

The audio portion of the meeting will be available via telephone at:

U.S. and Canada Toll-Free Number: 800 909 4147

India Toll-Free Number: 18002660841

International Toll Number: +1 212 231 2924

To view slides and participate in listen-only mode, visit the web at:

https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1u6e0vyidg2d9&eom

Participants should access the conference 15 minutes in advance of the start time to complete the registration process. To test the compatibility of your browser and network connections in advance, please visit: http://test.callinfo.com

Following the meeting, the webcast will be available for replay at www.novelis.com/investors.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

