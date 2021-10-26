Over A Decade of Success! North Haven Town & Clean Energy Task Force Collaboration Leads to an Impactful Donation

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Task Force, in conjunction with North Haven Town government, has just completed its 3rd successful Home Energy Solutions (HES) campaign. This year's HES campaign ran January through September, the two vendor companies donated $25 for each completed assessment and successfully raised a total of $6,075 in donations for the North Haven Congregational Church Food Pantry.

North Haven Clean Energy Task Force

The North Haven Clean Energy Task Force was formed in 2007 and is one of over 60 municipal energy task forces and commissions in Connecticut. The goals are to address the growing threat of climate change by promoting energy efficiency and clean energy programs to assist residents, businesses, and municipal government to reduce their carbon footprint and save money.

A key to that success has been a long-term collaborative working relationship with the Town's 1st Selectman's office. Following the North Haven Board of Selectmen's decision in February 2007 to purchase 20% of its electricity for public facilities from clean renewable energy sources by 2010, the North Haven Clean Energy Task Force was created. Currently, the North Haven Task Force has eight active members.

Among those task force members, other key participants include the two vendors, 1st Selectman Mike Freda, the utility Avangrid/UI, and the North Haven Congregational Church Food Pantry who benefited from donation made by the vendors. CMC Energy Services and New England Conservation Services are the vendors who partnered with the town of North Haven to conduct HES assessments for their residents.

On behalf of the task force: "Our task force thanks the almost 250 North Haven residents who completed the HES assessments – they are contributing to reducing fossil fuel use and therefore reducing greenhouse gases – and they are saving money! They also helped out the food pantry! A special thanks goes out to the vendors for their donation to the food pantry."

Home Energy Solutions is a convenient, in-home service designed to help you save money on your energy bills and make your home more comfortable year-round. All HES 2021 benefits are also available to renters with landlord's approval. New England Conservation Services and CMC Energy Services, the United Illuminating-authorized energy specialists are available to provide North Haven residents with HES.

An HES energy assessment will identify energy inefficiencies like drafts and air leaks, potentially provided LED light bulbs and water saving aerators. At the end of the visit, the energy specialists will review all the tests they performed and discuss additional opportunities to improve your home's energy performance, such as replacing older appliances, heating and cooling equipment, and upgrades to insulation. Plus, they will provide a customized report that estimates the potential savings and costs, along with access to the rebates, instant discounts, and payment plans you may be eligible for. These services are valued at an average cost of $1,000 but are available to eligible customers at no cost or a low co-pay of $50.

Your safety and the safety of our community is our priority. As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, contractors are taking extra measures to ensure the ongoing safety of their customers and employees in addition to continuing to follow regional and federal health and safety guidelines.

For additional information or to schedule your Home Energy Solutions appointment today, North Haven residents should call 203-815-1377.

For more information on the statewide Home Energy Solutions program, please visit EnergizeCT.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CMC Energy Services