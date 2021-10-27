Barings names Eric Lloyd President, David Mihalick Head of Private Assets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, today announced a leadership alignment that will see the appointment of Eric Lloyd as President and David Mihalick as Head of Private Assets.

"We have set our strategy for long-term growth and are seeing strong business performance," said Barings Chairman and CEO Mike Freno. "We are taking important steps now to best align our leadership structure for continued future growth."

Leaders of the following core investment businesses will report directly to Freno: Mihalick as the new head of Private Assets (Charlotte); Martin Horne (London) heading Global Public Fixed Income; Ghadir Cooper (London) leading Global Equities; and the heads of Real Estate.

Lloyd, who headed Private Assets, is taking on the role of President, previously held by Freno. As President, Lloyd will lead and manage cross-asset class teams and business development functions including: Distribution; Product Management; Investment Business Management; Research, Analytics and Quant; Strategy and Business Development; Permanent Capital; Special Situations; Marketing; and Communications. Lloyd will retain his title as Chairman and CEO of Barings BDC.

"In this newly defined role for the Barings President, Eric will advance our growth strategy both organically and inorganically," said Freno. "I have asked David to take on Eric's previous role heading Private Assets. David has proven leadership capabilities and he will leverage his significant Fixed Income experience to help advance this important organization."

In order to ensure seamless delivery of Barings investment products and services to clients across its global footprint, Duncan Robertson has been named to the newly created role of Head of International.

In announcing his first significant leadership changes since assuming the role of Chairman and CEO in November 2020, Freno said, "We are operating from a position of strength. Building on record financial performance, we are taking the necessary steps now to align Barings for long-term continued success to best serve our clients and provide our people with fulfilling careers."

About Barings

Barings is a $387+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021

