SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box

Co-op Accelerates Data Warehouse Modernization to Azure Synapse with Datometry

UK retailer Co-op completes migration of entire data warehouse to Azure Synapse without business disruption
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO and MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the industry leader in database virtualization, today announced that UK retailer Co-op completed the modernization of its data warehouse by moving its workloads to Azure Synapse. The Datometry Hyper-Q virtualization platform enabled Co-op to complete their data warehouse migration on a highly accelerated timeline, and without the cost and risk associated with conventional database migrations.

Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud...
Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. (PRNewsfoto/Datometry Inc.)

Co-op is one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives with more than 2,500 retail shops and interests across food, funerals, insurance and legal services. The company was looking to move its Enterprise Data Warehouse including business-critical workloads to the cloud. However, a conventional migration of its system, which has evolved organically over many years, would pose enormous risk due to the complexity of workloads and dependencies: the system comprises over 10,000 tables, includes 885 scheduled data ingestion processes, and serves up more than 6,000 reports to over 1,000 office and field-based users.

By virtualizing its existing environment with Datometry Hyper-Q, Co-op minimized the time for the complete migration and executed the project from plan to production in under 40 weeks. As a result, Co-op realizes cost savings of several million pounds sterling annually going forward. They also eliminated the need for a conventional migration, which would have been both costly and time-consuming.

The combination of Azure Synapse and Datometry Hyper-Q outperforms Co-op's old system noticeably. Critically important, Co-op was able to cut over from its legacy warehouse to its cloud data warehouse seamlessly and without downtime for the company's business users. The move to Azure Synapse enables Co-op to accelerate its technology agenda and create value for their millions of members and customers.

"Shifting from a legacy on-premises data warehouse to Microsoft Azure Synapse cloud platform, supported by Datometry, has allowed us to virtualize the vast majority of our code without needing to [rewrite it]," said Charlotte Lock, Director of Data, Loyalty and Digital Products, Co-op. "We have gained speed, performance and agility while reducing costs and taken a big step forward in modernizing our enterprise data storage and management."

"Co-op's successful journey from a legacy data warehouse appliance to a modern cloud data warehouse may very well have set a new record for fastest migration of an entire Enterprise Data Warehouse," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry. "Co-op joins a growing number of enterprises that take advantage of database virtualization to accelerate their adoption of critical cloud  technology and out-innovate their competition."

To learn more about Co-op's database modernization journey, visit https://datometry.com/case-studies/pioneering-successful-data-warehouse-modernisation/.

To watch an on-demand session featuring Co-op, Microsoft and Datometry executives discussing Co-op's success story, visit https://datometry.com/webinars/webinar/.

For further industry updates and perspectives, follow Datometry on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Datometry
Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Datometry's technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology and accelerates any enterprise's journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

Media contact
Shermineh Rohanizadeh
Market Street Group for Datometry
shermineh@marketstreetgrp.com
+1 949-378-6469

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-op-accelerates-data-warehouse-modernization-to-azure-synapse-with-datometry-301409358.html

SOURCE Datometry

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.