International Economic Development Council Names New President & CEO

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) today named Nathan Ohle, a recognized expert in economic development and a leader of public, private and nonprofit organizations, as its new President & CEO beginning early next year.

Nathan Ohle was unanimously selected by the IEDC board from a diverse field of more than 100 candidates.

Ohle, who currently serves as CEO of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), was unanimously selected by the IEDC board of directors from a diverse field of more than 100 candidates after a national search that began in June. He will take the helm on Feb. 7, 2022.

"We are thrilled to have Nathan join our team," said Thomas Kucharski, IEDC's board chair and president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara. "There are innumerable challenges that communities face around the globe as the recovery continues from the pandemic. The opportunities for economic developers to help shape these economies are substantial, and Nathan has exactly the right expertise to lead world's largest membership organization serving the economic development profession."

IEDC selected Ohle based on the breadth and depth of his experience, including his work in rural, metro and suburban settings; public policy; association management; economic development; diversity and inclusion; fundraising growth; change management and partnerships. The executive search firm Korn Ferry shepherded the comprehensive and inclusive process led by an IEDC search committee.

While leading RCAP, Ohle more than doubled the organization's budget and team, expanding work in economic development, access to safe drinking water and sanitary wastewater, disaster recovery and capacity building for rural and tribal communities across the country. He led RCAP's operations and strategic planning, serving more than 2,000 rural communities and 3.4 million rural and tribal residents in 2020. He was also recognized as one of "40 Under 40 Rising Stars" in economic development internationally.

Ohle has been a leader in economic development for more than a decade at both the federal and state levels. He served as the Senior Advisor at the US Economic Development Administration, where he oversaw policy and external affairs. He developed new partnerships for EDA and created the Office of Philanthropic Engagement for the Department of Commerce, which helped align the interests of the philanthropic sector with those identified by the federal government.

"IEDC is absolutely vital it is to the economic prosperity of communities of all sizes," said Ohle. "As its new CEO, I am confident that together, with economic developers from around the world, we can build an equitable recovery that creates jobs, drives innovation and small business growth, trains workers and allows people to prosper in meaningful careers, wherever they reside and whatever their background."

Todd Greene, IEDC's incoming board chair for 2022, added that Ohle "has a demonstrated history of developing public and private partnerships, something very important for community success. Additionally, he has a dynamic worldview that will ensure IEDC's commitment to innovation and economic progress serves the breadth of IEDC's membership and stakeholders." Greene is executive director of WorkRise housed at the Urban Institute.

Ohle will take over from Jeffrey Finkle, who has served as IEDC's leader for more than three decades. "I have been honored to lead such an important organization for so long and to have accomplished so much with our excellent membership," Finkle said. "For the next several months, I will be working with Nathan to ensure a seamless transition and a continued focus on areas of top concern for the profession."

The International Economic Development Council is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers work for cities, counties, states, public- private partnerships and chambers of commerce. They promote economic well-being and quality of life by creating, retaining and expanding high-quality jobs to provide wealth and a stable tax base.

