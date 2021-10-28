Showcases More Than 3.8 Million Positive Impacts Reached In 2020 and Underscores Commitment to Nourish People and the Planet to Support a Better, Healthier World

Herbalife Nutrition Launches First Global Responsibility Report Showcases More Than 3.8 Million Positive Impacts Reached In 2020 and Underscores Commitment to Nourish People and the Planet to Support a Better, Healthier World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, released today its inaugural 2020 Global Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company's dedication to enable progress and sustainable growth in communities worldwide and outlines the commitment to operate in a socially responsible manner including supporting social, environmental, and philanthropic initiatives that yield significant and measurable results to nourish people and the planet.

To bring an even greater focus to its impact on communities, economic opportunities and the planet, the report includes Herbalife Nutrition's pledge to create 50 million positive impacts by 2030, the 50th anniversary of the company, and showcases the more than 3.8 million positive impacts reached in 2020, including, but not limited to the following:

Donating, together with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF*), more than 975,000 meals and food subsidy boxes to families and communities

Recycling over 766,000 kilograms of packaging and other materials

Reaching, together with HNF, more than 367,000 beneficiaries through nonprofit partnerships

For more than 40 years, the global nutrition company has focused on improving communities, from helping people improve their nutrition with science-backed products to providing economic opportunities through its direct selling business model. Given the company's expertise, scale, network, and global reach, its corporate social responsibility initiatives leverage these strengths to improve communities in three meaningful areas: enabling greater access to nutrition, increasing access to economic opportunities, and strengthening environmental stewardship. To ensure the greatest impact possible, the company has aligned its global responsibility goals with the targets defined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Our commitment to nourishing people and the planet is embedded in both our day-to-day activities and our long-term growth strategy. Together, these forces change lives, they change the world," said John Agwunobi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With the release of our first Global Responsibility Report, we recommit ourselves to the principles and work of the past four decades, but more importantly, we look to the future."

The 2020 report focuses on Herbalife Nutrition's core tenets of nourishing healthy communities, nourishing economic opportunities and nourishing a thriving planet through initiatives which include:

Tackling Global Food Equity: Through the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, the company is committed to ending world hunger and food insecurity through:

Empowering Entrepreneurialism: The Company's experience supporting independent distributors worldwide can be applied to support programs around the world as follows:

Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: As a global company that operates in 95 markets, the company recognizes diversity as a strength. The company will ensure the workplace elevates diversity, equity and inclusion, including through:

Reaching Vulnerable Minority Communities : In 2020, the company, together with HNF, supported more than a dozen organizations including Chrysalis, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) national and regional chapters, Los Angeles Urban League, Sambhav Foundation and UnidosUS, among others, reflecting the needs of diverse global, regional and local communities. In addition to financial donations, the company supports various programs through the following:

Setting Goals to Bolster Environmental Stewardship: The company is dedicated to working across its operations and supply chain to reduce and eliminate negative environmental impacts, emphasizing greenhouse gas emissions reduction and sustainable packaging. Some of these goals include:

The report also outlines how the company is working to institutionalize the measurement of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities, which can be found online in Herbalife Nutrition's ESG Index.

To view the full 2020 Global Responsibility Report: Nourishing People and Planet, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com/global-responsibility.

*The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) is a public charity, not a subsidiary or affiliate of Herbalife Nutrition. HNF chooses to join Herbalife Nutrition in some charitable initiaives. See detail on HNF donation information in the Appendix to the 2020 report.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

Herbalife Nutrition 2020 Global Responsibility Report: Nourishing People and Planet

