The iAero Thrust ETC is the first and only testing facility in South Florida for the CFM56 engine line

iAero Thrust's New Engine Test Center (ETC) Open For Business The iAero Thrust ETC is the first and only testing facility in South Florida for the CFM56 engine line

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iAero Thrust (https://iaerothrust.com/), a leading engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and engine testing provider focused on the CFM56 engine line and one of the companies within the iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) aviation investment platform, has developed, built, and opened a new state-of-the-art engine test cell facility in Medley, FL.

New state-of-the-art engine test cell within the new iAero Thrust Engine Test Center

The ETC provides comprehensive engine testing and hospital visit services for the CFM56 engine line. It will test all engines serviced through the iAero Thrust MRO in Miami, FL as well as engines from third party MROs, lessors, and other engine operators. The ETC was designed and commissioned by Safran Test Cells and correlated by GE Aviation.

The ETC is currently FAA certified to perform acceptance testing on the CFM56-7B engine. Correlation for the CFM56-3 is in process with an expected completion in November.

A private opening celebration for customers is planned during the week of the Aero-Engines Americas conference in Miami from Jan 26-28, 2022.

"We are incredibly proud of our team for their resilience and hard work over the past two years to build, calibrate, and GE certify this new facility, and we are very excited to offer this capability to our customers," said Robert Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of iAero Group. Caputo continued "our state-of-the-art Engine Test Center is just another way our team is scaling our integrated full-service engine MRO business to serve the growing maintenance and testing demand for the all-time best-selling commercial aircraft engine in the world."

About iAero Thrust

iAero Thrust (http://www.iaerothrust.com), based in Miami, FL, is the only integrated full-service aviation engine MRO dedicated to the CFM56 engine line. Originally founded in 1946, the company has a proven legacy of evolving and executing, having serviced over 9,000 engines. The company operated as AeroThrust Holdings until it was acquired by privately held iAero Group in 2018, and then rebranded iAero Thrust in 2019. iAero Thrust is an FAA certified Part 145 repair station.

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) is a purpose-driven, privately held company that was founded in 2018 to create the leading investment platform to transform and scale high-growth potential companies in the aviation industry. To date, iAero Group has acquired three companies: engine MRO AeroThrust Holdings (Miami, FL) in 2018, airframe MRO Miami Tech Aircraft Maintenance (Miami, FL) in 2018, and the largest charter airline in the US, Swift Air (Greensboro, NC), in 2019. iAero Group partnered with The Blackstone Group to finance these transactions. Since then, these operating companies have been rebranded to iAero Thrust, iAero Tech, and iAero Airways.

For any questions regarding iAero Thrust or iAero Group, please email info@iAeroGroup.com.

iAero Thrust company logo (PRNewsfoto/iAero Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iAero Group