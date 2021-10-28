Naeem Arastu Joins Executive Leadership Team At Skyview Capital, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based private investment firm Skyview Capital (www.skyviewcapital.com) announced today that Mr. Naeem Arastu has joined as a Managing Director of the M&A team. In his new role, Mr. Arastu will serve on the Investment Committee and work with Skyview's Founder & CEO, Alex Soltani to help lead the firm's global M&A initiatives and deepen the firm's partnerships with institutional investors.

Mr. Arastu has over 15 years of highly successful private equity experience. He specializes in special situations private equity and distress for control investing with deep experience spanning a variety of industries including consumer, technology, business services, industrials and healthcare. He has served on more than 10 boards of portfolio companies during his tenure, providing strategic, financial and operational support to management teams. Most recently, Mr. Arastu served as Managing Director at Solace Capital Partners. Prior to that, Mr. Arastu served as Vice President at Oaktree Capital Management where he spent nine years in the private equity and distressed for control group. Before his private equity career, Mr. Arastu was with Credit Suisse in their investment banking division focused on leveraged finance.

"I am thrilled to welcome Naeem to our firm and excited to have him join our M&A team," said Mr. Soltani. "Naeem is a proven leader that will bring his industry knowledge and experience to help Skyview drive growth in its existing portfolio, evaluate and execute new transactions, build out the M&A team and support fundraising efforts."

Mr. Arastu stated, "the opportunity to join Skyview at this point in the firm's evolution is truly exciting. The firm's one team mindset, global perspective, and track record of finding and creating value in operationally complex situations is compelling. I am looking forward to working with Alex and the entire Skyview team to share and grow that value proposition for our investors."

Mr. Arastu earned his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School and B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Skyview Capital

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and consumer products. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. To learn more about Skyview, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

