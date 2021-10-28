Powermat Technologies Selects J21 Corporation as Official Master Distributor for the Company's Wireless Charging Technology as it Expands to Japanese Market

TEL-AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies , the global leader and developer of advanced wireless charging technology, announced today that J21 Corporation will be the company's official leading distributor for Powermat's technology in Japan.

The rising market demand in Japan for advanced wireless power and wireless charging technology in the fields of smart mobility, autonomous robotics, industrial drones, telecom & IoT, and medical devices leads Powermat to expand its local footprint and widen its reach to the Japanese market by joining forces with J21 Corporation, the experienced and well-known distributor of advanced technology products. As part of the partnership, J21 Corporation will help promote technology innovation, business growth, and collaboration between Powermat and original equipment manufacturers in Japan.

"With its extensive experience in the markets that Powermat serves, J21 Corporation was a natural choice as the leading distributor of Powermat's technology as we aim to answer the growing market demand for advanced wireless charging technology in Japan," said Mr. Ygal Sameach, vice president of business development, Powermat. "We are honored to join the distinctive list of global companies that J21 Corporation serves and are looking forward to expanding our business availability with the Japanese ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to have global wireless charging technology market leader, Powermat Technologies, join J21 Corporation's portfolio of leading global brands," said Toshikazu Kishimoto, president and CEO, J21 Corporation. "We look forward to helping Powermat deepen its relationships within emerging markets in Japan, which will benefit greatly from the company's advanced solutions."

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless charging platforms for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. The company's wireless power platforms and IP licensing program enables global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power technology into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. Global market leaders including Samsung, LG, General Motors, Flex, Harman International and Kyocera have adopted Powermat's technologies, and its solutions can be found in over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories and 8 million cars worldwide.

About J21 Corporation

Founded in September 1992 with the goal of "bringing marketing innovation," J21 Corporation is developing business in Japan for the technologies and products of the world's most advanced high-tech companies, mainly in Israel. With over 30 professionals in the team, J21 Corporation offers a one-stop business center approach to the Japanese market with all the necessary functions, including business development, marketing, distribution, technical support, PR, country management, IT, and all other activities to make your business successful in Japan. The main products that we handle are the retrofit collision prevention assistance system "Mobileye" for automobiles, the fleet management system "Ituran," which manages and analyses vehicle operation information, the anti-theft product "Compulocks" for tablets, and the programming learning game "Code Monkey," and "BeHear® NOW" wireless stereo earphones with hearing assist function.

Media Contact:

Annika Harper

Antenna Group for Powermat

annika.harper@antennagroup.com

Japan Twenty One Co.

utilis@japan21.co.jp

