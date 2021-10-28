Wax Center Partners Opens New European Wax Center in San Leandro, CA

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners ("WCP"), a European Wax Center franchise, opens a new center at 1233B Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577. Wax Center Partners currently operates 19 European Wax Center locations—13 in northern California and 6 in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.

WCP currently operates 19 EWC locations, and is actively seeking to expand its footprint throughout the network.

"We are thrilled with the opening of our new center in San Leandro, and to welcome our guests we are offering a special 'Buy 3 Get 1 Free Wax Pass' until October 31st, 2021," mentioned Mandisa Cox, Director of Center Operations for WCP.

In addition to the new center promotion, European Wax Center offers new guests 50% off their first Brazilian wax or a free bikini line, underarm, nose, ear, or brow wax.

The San Leandro center is open Mon-Fri from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm and Sat-Sun from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm. To book an appointment please call (510) 288-4949 or visit www.waxcenter.com.

Wax Center Partners is a European Wax Center platform launched in May 2021 as a partnership between the Stieber EWC franchise and MKH Capital Partners ("MKH"), a family-backed, Miami-based private equity firm. WCP combines the Stieber's outstanding European Wax Center operating knowledge and brand culture, with MKH's expertise in growing businesses and financial resources. WCP defined a strong growth plan, and in less than five months has scaled from 11 to 19 European Wax Centers throughout California and Texas and has 3 additional centers scheduled to open this year in northern California.

"I'm proud of the effort and commitment the entire WCP team has shown to grow our business, all while we continue to focus on the importance of culture and delivering best-in-class services to our guests," said Julie Marlin, VP of Center Operations for WCP.

Wax Center Partners is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint throughout the European Wax Center network through both new developments and additional acquisitions or partnerships in new and existing markets. For more information, please contact Larry Stieber at larry@stieberewc.com and visit www.mkhcapitalpartners.com.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services in the United States, with a network of over 800 centers nationwide. European Wax Center, Inc. provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. Delivering a 360-guest experience, they offer solutions to consumers' top hair removal related skincare concerns with a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

