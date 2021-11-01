Bloomingdale's Inspires Shoppers To Give Happy And Entertain In Style This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Bloomingdale's is the destination for special gifts, along with inspiration and solutions to help customers to create their own memorable holiday celebrations. Bloomingdale's "Give Happy" campaign includes expertly curated gift shops with everything from unique stocking stuffers to luxe gifts, along with easy-to-navigate gift guides by personality at bloomingdales.com/gifts. In store and online, Bloomingdale's is offering special content and events throughout the season to help customers create festive gatherings from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve. And, whether they shop in-store or on online, Bloomingdale's services provide many ways to shop, ship and pay throughout the holiday season. The "Give Happy" campaign will come to life both in-store and online through Bloomingdale's On Screen virtual events, in-store activations, and the return of Bloomingdale's holiday celebrations.

Georg Jensen Sky Liquor Decanter, LSA Epoque Champagne Saucers, Joanna Buchanan Bright Gem Cocktail Picks

"There is even more excitement around the holiday season this year. And, as we anticipate celebrating together once more, Bloomingdale's is ready to inspire customers to find the perfect gifts and create unforgettable holiday celebrations," said Tony Spring, CEO, Bloomingdale's. "Bloomingdale's has always been a source of holiday inspiration for our customers, and we are excited to be able to provide them with entertaining resources and ideas for Thanksgiving through the New Year, whether they visit us for in-store culinary events or turn to Bloomingdales.com for expert video tips."

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING: IN-STORE, ONLINE, AND ON SCREEN

Best Thanksgiving Ever!

Bloomingdale's is the destination for inspiration for festive gatherings, with original recipes, entertaining ideas, expert demonstrations, and gifts to set a holiday table -- in person and online. To kick off the holiday entertaining season, Bloomingdale's will be throwing the "Best Thanksgiving Ever", with expert resources to help create a decadent and creative gathering. This 10-day event, from November 3-13, will feature in-store culinary events and activations, Bloomingdale's On Screen events, and special Bloomingdales.com content, including a full menu with five special original recipes, along with "how-to" video" with everything from food prep advice to time saving tips to décor ideas.

Bloomingdale's On Screen Holiday Events

Bloomingdale's On Screen will host virtual experiences throughout the season, with events that give customers tips to perfect their holiday entertaining plans, dress for holiday occasions, or select a gift with top brands like MCM, Jo Malone and Birkenstock. To prepare shoppers for the season's gatherings, Bloomingdale's On Screen has tapped Jordan Andino, TV personality, chef and co-owner of Flip Sigi restaurants, to host "A Decadently Delicious Holiday" six-part cooking series, beginning November 3. Throughout the season, Jordan will partner with culinary tastemakers and some special celebrity guests like TV personality Tyler Cameron and chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis, for guidance on holiday creations like a festive charcuterie board, holiday brunch, and celebratory cocktails. Visit holidayswithjordan.eventbrite.com to RSVP for Jordan's cooking series. Find out more about Bloomingdale's On Screen holiday events and RSVP here.

More in Store

Continuing the celebrations in stores, customers will discover a variety of activations and events throughout the season. This year, the retailer's holiday unveiling event will return at its 59th Street flagship store on November 18, featuring performances to be announced. Also beginning November 18, visitors to the Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship will experience in-store activations that bring the holidays to life.

GIFTS FOR EVERY PERSONALITY ON YOUR LIST

The Celebration Shop

This year, Bloomingdale's is introducing "The Celebration Shop", a new boutique with gifts that bring the party, centered around three stories – Entertain, Indulge and Get Glam. Shoppers can discover chic serveware, cocktail kits, glam makeup palettes, and unique tablescape finds, including:

The Top 10 Gift Lists for Every Personality

Bloomingdale's "Top 10 Gift Lists" make giving simple with expertly curated gifts by personality. Whether it's finding the right gift for a new pet owner, newlyweds, or a traveler that's counting down until their long-awaited escape, Bloomingdale's bring together finds for even the toughest names on your list. Gifts span designer accessories, beauty innovations, luxe home accessories and gadgets, gourmet food and wine gifts, and more. A selection of gifting recommendations is below, with additional gifting personalities lists rolling out on Bloomingdales.com throughout the holiday season.

More Gifts to Discover All Season

Continuing the great gift discovery, both in store and online, Bloomingdale's will offer a "Steal of the Day" throughout the season, a one-day promotion on a single coveted gift from some of our bestselling brands, including outerwear, loungewear, shoes, fine jewelry, home, kitchen electrics, and wellness accessories. And, on Thursday, November 4, Bloomingdale's will debut the holiday edition of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's, its rotating pop-up shop exclusive to the 59th Street flagship and Bloomingdales.com. The shop's curation is dedicated to the art of entertaining and curated by an expert to be announced.

HAPPY TO HELP: SERVICES TO SHOP, SHIP, AND PAY YOUR WAY

This holiday season, Bloomingdale's offer a variety of flexible options to shop, ship and pay. Customers can buy on Bloomingdales.com for in-store pickup or contactless curbside pickup. And, if they need it even quicker, same-day delivery through Door Dash is available on select items through Bloomingdales.com. New this year, Bloomingdale's offers Klarna online, as well as in-store through the Klarna app.

Bloomingdale's stylists and personal shoppers are happy to help this season, offering both virtual and in-store appointments. With this free service, expert stylists can help customers find the right gift for the whole family, update their holiday entertaining essentials, or pull together a party look. Shoppers on Bloomingdales.com can also chat with expert digital stylists to choose the perfect gift online. To schedule an appointment with a stylist, visit here.

GIVE HAPPY, GIVE BACK

Bloomingdale's continues its longstanding partnership with the Child Mind Institute (CMI) this season, including the return of the collectible Bloomingdale's Little Brown Bear. For every Little Brown Bear purchased at the regular price of $22, Bloomingdale's makes a $5 donation to CMI. Bloomingdale's has partnered with CMI since 2009, raising over $2 million dollars to support their mission of transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. Shoppers can join Bloomingdale's in giving back from November 1 – December 31 with the opportunity to round their in-store purchase up to the nearest dollar to benefit CMI, as well as the option to donate at checkout on Bloomingdales.com.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 33 Bloomingdale's stores and 21 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

Selection of Handbags from Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's Little Brown Bear

