Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Says Red States Outpace Blue States in Courtroom Reopening Progress as Election Day Nears Presettlement company continues to fund despite clear slowdowns in certain states

CALDWELL, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding reports a rising number of applications now that there's been a return to regular life. The entire legal system had been moving at a snail's pace due to the effects of Covid-19, causing massive court delays particularly in blue states where the pandemic initially struck. Red states such as Florida and Texas, however, barely paused their court activity over the past eighteen months, and therefore have resumed proceedings without too much of a backlog.

Democratic-led states shut down early in an attempt to curtail a growing health crisis. Numerous lawsuits that were slated to be tried had to be rescheduled due to the courts' lessened operating hours. Red states weren't as affected by the pandemic at first, allowing them to continue business as usual. By the time they experienced the full impact of Covid, personal accountability such as masking and social-distancing were known to stem spread, and soon afterward vaccines were readily available. This allowed Democratic-leaning states to reopen, but while they are in the midst of playing catch-up, Republican-led states never instituted much of a hiatus in the first place.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "While many other funding companies either slowed down or outright stopped funding in backlogged courts of New York, New Jersey, and California due to Covid restrictions, we have maintained our commitment to helping plaintiffs in all states whether red, blue, or purple."

Legal-Bay funds all types of lawsuits, including personal injury, dog bites, car accidents, medical malpractice, clergy sexual abuse cases, wrongful conviction or termination, age, gender, or racial discrimination, and many more.

Legal-Bay's pre-settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the loan settlement isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

