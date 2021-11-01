Wellcare Signs Agreement with Iora Health Georgia P.C.

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare , a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced today its Medicare Advantage members have in-network access to Iora Primary Care practices Atlanta, Decatur, Mableton, Marietta, Kennesaw, Lawrenceville, and Tucker effective July 1, 2021.

Iora Primary Care specializes in primary care for older adults on Medicare. With a care model built on relationships, Iora providers and healthcare teams are committed to providing a comprehensive approach to health. Each Iora patient has a provider and a health coach along with access to a team nurse and behavioral health specialist to help optimize their health and wellness. Iora also offers such services as same- and next-day appointments, 24/7 access to a primary care provider via phone, onsite laboratories for convenient one-stop service, and transportation when help is needed getting to a provider's office.

Wellcare Medicare Advantage members in Georgia have access to the following locations:

Metropolitan

2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Suite G

Atlanta, GA 30315 Belvedere

3527 Memorial Drive, Unit W

Decatur, GA 30032



Marietta

280 Cobb Parkway SE, Suite 60

Marietta, GA 30060 Mableton

5015 Floyd Road, Suite 710

Mableton, GA 30126



Shiloh Square

3895 Cherokee Street NW #400

Kennesaw, GA 30144 Sugarloaf

4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Ste 101

Lawrenceville, GA 30044



Tucker

4424 Hugh Howell Road, Suite D

Tucker, GA 30084



"We are pleased to partner with Iora Health to extend our footprint in Georgia and further support our efforts to partner with high-quality providers and health systems across the state," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company.

"We're thrilled to be able to work with Wellcare, a company that shares our passion for delivering high-quality care to older adults," said Casey Henritz, M.D., Iora Health's Georgia Medical Director. "Providing Atlanta-area residents with more choices to get care that focuses on their whole-person health is a win-win."

To learn more about Iora Health providers and locations, visit https://www.iorahealth.com/

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus will transition to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com and follow them on Facebook.

About Iora Health

Iora Health, part of One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), is a membership-based primary care organization with a mission to transform health care for all through its human-centered, technology-powered model, particularly focused on the senior population. Iora Health and One Medical's vision is to delight members with better health and better care while reducing costs.

Iora Health is owned by 1Life Healthcare, Inc., which is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

Provider may also contract with other Plans/Part D sponsors.

