2022 Home Design And Building Trend Forecast - Curves, Personal Design Expression And Connecting Nature To Indoor Living

SCARSDALE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that home design is changing. The past 18 months have allowed homeowners to really assess what they want their home to reflect. As a result, the overarching trend in home design is creative expression, individuality and design freedom.

"It makes sense as people have gone from having to be home to wanting to be at home in an environment that expresses their personalities and individual tastes," says Laurel Vernazza, home design expert at The Plan Collection , the pioneer of online home design plans. "Since no one could travel, homeowners had to bring those experiences into their homes."

For 2022, The Plan Collection's team of home and building experts identify the following top home design and building trends and predictions. Photos are available here.

IT'S ALL ABOUT CURVES - Curves, when done well, add character and an element of surprise and delight to any home. This trend counters the 'straight-line syndrome' of recent years.

Inside, expect to see more arched openings, barrel-vault ceilings and curvy furniture

Outside, arched windows and doors, arched openings and ceilings for porches or decks, and curved walkways

PATTERNS ADD PIZZAZZ TO HARDWOOD FLOORS - New trends include:

Incorporating lighter wood into designs, whether it is in one room or part of a room

Greater interest in Old World craftsmanship with two-tone inlays, patterns, or even different tones

With supply chain interruptions and lumber prices soaring, homeowners are upcycling flea market finds of reclaimed wood

BRINGING NATURE INDOORS - Incorporating nature elements indoors, homeowners will continue to embrace this "biophilic design" philosophy rather than simply mimicking colors found outside.

Increased use of local, organic materials while maximizing sunlight, fresh air, plants and other natural elements within the home

More place-based relationships between homes and the distinctive geographical and ecological features surrounding the home

Integrate natural shapes and forms into the architecture

KITCHENS — ANYTHING BUT WHITE (ALMOST) IN CABINETRY AND COUNTERTOPS - Homeowners are tiring of the all-white kitchens and counters - they want to add some spice.

Expect painted or wood cabinets in appealing, warm and neutral hues, countertops will feature alternative material choices while granite remains popular

Mixing two countertop materials will gain in popularity — i.e. granite countertops and hardwood for the kitchen island

MAXIMALISM STARTS TO MAKE INROADS AGAINST MINIMALISM - Maximalism will be embraced as seen in a Bohemian cottage or an ornate English manor as it provides individual expression and conveys freedom to show off personality.

While inventory of new furniture wanes, demand for high-quality and kitschy antiques will be in big demand

While people are traveling less, they have more expendable income so creative expressions of personality infuse interior design. Furnishings, rugs, art and paint reflecting past travel destinations or future dream locations bring this idea home

BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK - While natural, subtle colors and warm tones will continue to trend in 2022, black accents will be the exception. Examples include interior and exterior black window frames, black lacquered entryway doors and black appliances – either shiny or matte.

REVISITING CONCRETE HOMES AS LUMBER PRICES CONTINUE TO INCREASE - Concrete block and insulated concrete form construction deliver benefits such as higher energy efficiency which leads to lower energy bills, strength to better withstand weather extremes (e.g., hurricanes, fires) and a variety of home styles.

ECO-FRIENDLY, LONG-LASTING AND STYLISH — THE METAL ROOF - Either on the roof as a whole or as an accent on a porch roof or awning roof over windows; metal roofs are durable and last for 40-70 years.

