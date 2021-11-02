BIOARKIVE Inc Receives Accreditation From College Of American Pathologists

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOARKIVE, Inc. deepened their focus on providing quality services including flexible biorepository storage, sample logistics, preclinical research and assay development services. The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) awarded accreditation based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP's Accreditation Program. The CAP's Biorepository Accreditation Program (BAP) is designed to improve the quality and consistency of biorepositories to improve operations and ensure quality.

"BIOARKIVE is proud to be the first independent biorepository in the state of California to achieve this accreditation. This is a major milestone for the biorepository and reaffirms the value we bring our clients every day," said Dr. Praveen Nair, Chief Executive Officer at BIOARKIVE. "We built our Quality Management System and refined our repository processes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped ensure that our processes are not just sufficiently quality controlled but also highly efficient. Passing our BAP assessment with zero deficiencies speaks to the professionalism of our team and BIOARKIVE'S commitment to providing the highest quality service to support our clients' research endeavors. Furthermore, the accreditation process is a testament to the many hours of dedication by the entire BIOARKIVE Team.

About CAP and the Biorepository Accreditation Program

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

About BIOARKIVE

BIOARKIVE, Inc. was founded by a group of translational science professionals with a simple mission: to promote scientific innovation by providing the highest quality services at the fairest possible price. Leveraging over half a century of combined industry experience, BIOARKIVE delivers industry-leading cold chain logistics, sample storage, and professional lab support services, all while keeping costs low for their clients. BIOARKIVE emphasizes a strong contractor-client relationship and caters to the specific needs of each sample received to their care.

