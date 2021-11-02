MTN DEW Teams Up With Chart-Topping Country Duo LOCASH To Rally DEW Nation To The Great Outdoors With Epic "Woods or Water" Getaway

Timed With the Release of LOCASH's WOODS & WATER - EP, the Beverage Brand Announces New Prizes for Its Woods or Water Campaign To Encourage Fans To Get Outside

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Calling all outdoor enthusiasts, nature aficionados, and wilderness buffs! MTN DEW is quenching your thirst for outdoor adventure by teaming up with Country stars Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH to reward fans who get out and do. Ahead of the chart-topping duo's WOODS & WATER - EP (BBR Music Group/BMG's Wheelhouse Records) launching this Friday (11/5), MTN DEW is unveiling new epic prizing to consumers who explore the great outdoors, including a Woods Or Water Getaway and a newly launched Spotify playlist. Pre-add/pre-save WOODS & WATER – EP here.

"Whether it's in the woods or out on the water, we know that DEW Nation's passion for the great outdoors runs deep, which is why we were thrilled to find the perfect pairing to this year's campaign in LOCASH, a duo that also shares our fans' appreciation for getting out and doing," said Jenny Figueroa, Senior Director of Marketing, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We're excited to give fans their own unique Woods Or Water Getaway adventure, all while continuing to support outdoor spaces around us."

Laddering up to the brand's national Dew Outdoors campaign, fans have until November 19, 2021, to win epic "Get Out and Do" prizes including the Woods OR Water Getaway of their choice (valued at almost $10,000) and two tickets to a 2022 LOCASH concert. Additional prizes include a 2022 Ford F-150, a yearly supply of DEW, and more!

To get in on the action, fans can scan the QR code on MTN DEW packs or visit DEWOutdoors.com to complete activities such as taking pledges, polls, learning something new, posting on social media or getting outdoors. Full rules and regulations for the Dew Outdoors "Get Out and Do" prize promotion can be found here. Fans can also blast their favorite adventurous tunes by visiting Spotify for a special Woods or Water playlist curated by Dee Jay Silver.

"We're so thrilled to be back partnering with MTN DEW, who are not only helping us launch our newest EP, Woods & Water, but also to give back to our incredible fans," said LOCASH. "As true lovers of both the woods and the water ourselves, we know that when it comes to celebrating the great outdoors there's no better partner than DEW nation."

This year, DEW is also doubling its commitment to the great outdoors by putting up $200,000 in MTN DEW Outdoor Grants for nonprofit organizations that support the outdoors through conservation, participation and outdoor access/infrastructure initiatives. Both consumers and nonprofit organizations can nominate their favorite outdoor-focused nonprofit now through November 8, 2021 at DEWOutdoorGrants.com for the chance to be chosen for a $5,000 MTN DEW Outdoor Grant. Full rules and regulations can be found here.

Three hiking trails in the Southeast region have also been selected to receive $15,000 in grants from MTN DEW to assist with refurbishments. In partnership with Food City, MTN Dew will host community events at each of the trails on:

Nov. 13 : Dogwood Arts in Knoxville, TN

Nov. 19 : Tennessee Riverpark in Chattanooga, TN

Dec. 3 : Mendota Trail in Bristol, VA

Thirsty for more? DEW Nation can stay up to date on the latest by visiting www.mountaindew.com and by following @MountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For more information about LOCASH, visit www.locash.com and follow on Twitter and on Instagram.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About LOCASH

Creating a sound that fuses modern Country and classic heartland rock with an edgy vocal blend – and a growing reputation for mixing backwoods pride with big-picture positivity – BBR Music Group/BMG's Wheelhouse Records' LOCASH is the Country music duo of singer-songwriters Preston Brust and Chris Lucas. Now rising up the Country ranks with a streak of hits, critical acclaim and awards-show recognition, the duo has two albums, eight charting singles, and nearly 500 MILLION global streams to their credit, with more on the horizon. After breaking out in 2015 with their GOLD-certified tribute to appreciating what you've got, "I Love This Life," LOCASH followed up with two more tracks defined by gratitude and good times. The flirtatious, GOLD-certified #1 smash, "I Know Somebody," became their first trip to the top of the Country radio airplay charts in 2016, and in 2017, LOCASH dropped the fun-loving romantic anthem, "Ring on Every Finger." All three singles were part of their album, THE FIGHTERS, which arrived in 2016 to Top 15 success. The duo has since received nominations from the genre's biggest awards shows – including back-to-back nods for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year from the Academy of Country Music, and Vocal Duo of the Year from the Country Music Association, both in 2017. After joining the BBR Music Group/BMG family, LOCASH released its latest album, BROTHERS, in 2019, which featured another GOLD-certified #1 single, "One Big Country Song." Respected stage performers with a nationwide audience, they'll follow up with the grooving five-track, WOODS & WATER – EP, out November 5.

