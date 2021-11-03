Clari Appoints Veteran CFO Kelly Battles to Board of Directors Experienced board member will help guide fast-growing revenue operations leader through its next phase of growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clari , the revenue operations leader, today announced the appointment of veteran CFO Kelly Battles to its board of directors. Battles is now the second independent director to join Clari's board and will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"Tapping into the expertise of a veteran finance leader who understands how Clari can unlock business growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand," said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari. "With over three decades of strategy and finance leadership as well as extensive board experience, Kelly is the perfect addition as we rapidly scale the company and fulfill our mission of helping companies deliver better performance and more predictable growth."

Battles has over 30 years of finance and strategy leadership experience, including serving as CFO at Alpha Medical, Quora, Bracket Computing, and Host Analytics, as well as Vice President of Finance at IronPort Systems and Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at Hewlett-Packard. She also held strategic roles at both McKinsey and J.P. Morgan earlier in her career.

Battles currently serves on the boards of DataStax, Arista Networks, Genesys, and Alpha Medical, and previously served on the board and as Audit Committee Chair of the Wikimedia Foundation (owner of Wikipedia.org).

"When I join a new board, I evaluate the company based on its team and culture, visionary leadership, market opportunity, and product fit. Clari is world-class across all these criteria and then some," said Battles. "Clari is must-have technology to drive better business performance and greater predictability across the revenue process. If we'd had Clari at companies where I have been CFO, we would have been able to make better and faster strategic decisions while accelerating growth with the added confidence and depth of understanding Clari provides in critical areas such as revenue forecasting and sales productivity."

ABOUT CLARI

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra use Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Clari