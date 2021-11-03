Inspired Signs Online Virtual Sports Contract With Mozzart

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced today that it has signed a contract to launch its best-in-class interactive Virtual Sports content with Mozzart, a leading iGaming operator in Eastern Europe. Inspired has agreed to supply Mozzart with the Virtual Plug & Play™ ("VPP") solution, which will allow Mozzart's players to access multiple Virtual Sports online, including soccer, basketball and football, via a direct wallet integration.

Initially VPP is expected to launch in Mozzart's core market Serbia. Mozzart has agreed to deploy Inspired as its primary Virtual Sports channel across all brands and territories.

"Mozzart is a leading online gaming operator in Eastern Europe and we are thrilled to become their primary Virtual Sports provider across all brands and territories," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Mozzart and their players are familiar with Virtual Sports and we look forward to expanding the breadth of their offering with our award-winning Virtual Sports."

"Inspired has a wide array of Virtual Sports offerings and they are able to customize them, allowing us to tailor the product to our core markets, ensuring high engagement from our players in each territory," said Katarina Masal, Virtual Games Sector Manager at Mozzart. "With Inspired's content, we can offer multiple channels of single match and Matchday soccer as well as European and U.S. basketball, horse racing, car racing and even marble racing. They have thought of all of the different ways that players will be attracted to these products, and we are sure our players will be thoroughly entertained."

Inspired's multi award-winning virtual sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. Trailers and demos of the latest virtual sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in Inspired's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

