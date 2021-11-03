Piana Technology's Nonwovens Business Achieves Textile Exchange's Recycled Claim Standard Certification

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Technology , the 439-year-old textile company known for innovations within the fiber and nonwoven textiles markets, has achieved certification to the Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) in its Piana Nonwovens facilities. The RCS is an internationally recognized standard that verifies recycled content and tracks it throughout the supply chain to the final product.

Developed by Textile Exchange, a global non-profit organization advancing preferred fibers and materials, RCS certification has increased the use of recycled content across the textile industry. A recycled content claim may only be made for materials that have been recovered or otherwise diverted from the solid waste stream. The certification process requires partners to meet standard compliance at each stage of the supply chain, beginning with the raw material (or recycling) suppliers and ending with the final seller in a business-to-business transaction.

"This RCS certification is a great step forward in Piana Technology's overarching goal to achieve sustainability in our materials and the circularity of our products. We will now have peace of mind knowing that the materials we source have fewer impacts than their conventional counterparts, pushing us forward in our sustainability mission. By reaching RCS certification, Piana Nonwovens joins a growing group of environmentally responsible organizations on the path to sustainability," said Piana Technology's Sustainability Manager, Michael Savarie.

The newly certified facilities in Cartersville, GA and San Luis, AZ are qualified to receive, produce, and sell RCS products that adhere to the standards' strict requirements. This allows for the integration of recycled inputs into the ecologically sound manufacturing practices and operations at Piana Nonwovens.

The Piana family's roots began in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy before evolving to develop novel solutions in its industry, starting with traditional textile dyeing in 1950 and the opening of their first American factory in Cartersville, Georgia in 1995. Today, Piana Technology is a multinational company tackling common problems with uncommon solutions with nonwovens, digital printing, and fiber treatments, bringing Italy's celebrated textile industry to the forefront of innovation. Piana makes the hidden technology behind many everyday consumer products—from automotive to home furnishings—replacing conventional materials with socially and environmentally responsible technologies.

